Here is what you need to know in the June 10, 2026, Streamline newsletter :

The City of San Diego’s budget showdown is nearing its conclusion, with a proposed spending plan that could bring significant cuts to community programs.

A 20-year-old man was hospitalized with severe injuries after allegedly crashing his motorcycle while driving under the influence in San Diego's Bay Ho neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.

A warming trend will keep things pleasant throughout San Diego County.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, June 10 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: San Diego approves city budget

TOP STORY

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's City Council unanimously approved a balanced budget Tuesday, closing a $118 million deficit — but not before hours of contentious debate over cuts to arts funding, libraries, and homeless shelter beds.

The approved budget largely reflects Mayor Todd Gloria's May revision, though community pressure and council negotiations led to several significant changes from his initial April proposal.

Kent Lee, San Diego City Council President Pro Tem, acknowledged the difficulty of the decisions leading up to the vote.

"The reality is, we are being asked to make choices. In a city where we don't have the resources, the only difficult thing we get to do is make those choices," Lee said.

FULL STORY: San Diego City Council approves balanced budget

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old man was hospitalized with severe injuries after allegedly crashing his motorcycle while driving under the influence in San Diego's Bay Ho neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the man, whose identity has not been released, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle southbound in a private driveway at 4903 Morena Blvd. at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. The rider lost control of the motorcycle and overturned, colliding with a curb and a guardrail, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics transported the man to a hospital. He suffered a fractured left collarbone, a fractured left shoulder blade and a collapsed left lung. Police said he was awaiting surgery.

Investigators determined that driving under the influence was a factor in the crash. Officers from the department's Traffic Division responded to the scene and are leading the ongoing investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with further information to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

CONSUMER

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