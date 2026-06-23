The Streamline: Revealing testimony from man who had affair with Maya Millete

Here is what you need to know in the June 23, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



For the first time since Maya Millete’s disappearance, the man she was having an affair with took the witness stand in Larry Millete’s murder trial and spoke on his relationship with Maya and the lies he admits telling.



The Trump administration announces there is progress being made in the efforts to end the war in Iran, with certain restrictions now being lifted in the latest round of talks.



Stricter rules could be coming for e-bike riders in the City of San Diego following a troubling trend.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, June 23 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, June 23

TOP STORY

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — The man who was having an extramarital affair with May Millete testified Monday that he did not reach out to her after her disappearance and was not entirely truthful with police because he feared the potential implications on his marriage.

The testimony came Monday from James "Jamey" Laird, who worked under May at the Southwest Regional Maintenance Center and has been the subject of repeated disputes among attorneys regarding his anticipated trial testimony.

Prior to the trial's start, defense attorneys for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista man charged with murdering his wife of 20 years, were barred by Judge Enrique Camarena from mounting a defense that pointed to Laird as a potential suspect in May's death. In pre-trial filings, the defense argued Laird had a potential motive because of the implications the affair's disclosure could have on his marriage and career.

But Camarena ruled Laird's involvement in the case did not satisfy the legal standard for admitting what's known as third party culpability evidence.

Millete's attorneys argued that with Laird's potential culpability off limits, the prosecution should not be allowed to question Laird regarding his whereabouts around the time of May's disappearance.

Defense attorney Liann Sabatini has argued throughout the trial that the defense has been hamstrung in its potential examination of Laird and of investigators' efforts to corroborate his alibi. Sabatini argued Monday that allowing Laird to testify about his whereabouts amounted to confirming his alibi and "creates a seriously unfair situation," but Camarena ruled the prosecution could explore those areas.

Laird's then-wife went into labor on Jan. 7, 2021, the day May disappeared, and he testified Monday morning that he remained at the hospital with his wife until Jan. 10.

The romantic relationship with May sparked sometime around January of 2020, according to Laird, who admitted that he had been in love with May and that after their affair became the subject of an investigation at their workplace, the pair developed an "us against the world" attitude.

He testified that they confided in each other about their respective marriages and that in their conversations, May described herself as being "controlled" by her husband during most of their marriage.

May described being tracked by Larry and finding "subliminal messages" that she believed Larry planted underneath her bed, Laird testified.

In prior testimony from May's family members and friends in the trial, witnesses testified that May disclosed similar efforts Larry allegedly took to monitor her whereabouts, including by logging into her social media accounts to see who she spoke with and planting their daughter's cell phone in her car to track where she was going. Trial testimony has also touched on Larry's purchases of subliminal recordings and "spells" he believed would influence May to give up her plans for divorce.

Laird testified that he was concerned for May because of the "level of desperation" she'd described coming from Larry.

Laird conceded that he got into an argument with May a few days before she disappeared because Larry had contacted his wife regarding the affair.

"I can't have this keep happening," he said he told May.

Laird said the last time he spoke with May was in a social media message at around 2 p.m. Jan. 7. He said he did not check his messages over that weekend due to the birth of his child and his routine to not check Instagram on weekends. The first he learned of May's disappearance was on Jan. 10, when May's sister-in-law and one of May's friends reached out to him, he testified.

Investigators interviewed Laird multiple times after Jan. 7 and he conceded he was not entirely truthful about the extent of his feelings for May.

Laird said he and his wife were trying to patch things up and he did not want additional details about the extent of the affair to get back to his wife.

Laird also testified, "I was scared because something bad had happened to (May)...and I was afraid something bad could happen to us."

On cross-examination, defense attorney Colby Ryan questioned Laird about many of the times he lied to investigators or minimized his contact with May.

Those instances included Laird telling investigators he was not concerned for May's safety or about Larry's behavior, which stood in contrast to his testimony on Monday.

Laird conceded he did lie in his police interviews and per Ryan's questioning, admitted that he did not reach out to May after her disappearance "because you were trying to save your marriage."

Laird was also questioned about his argument with May, in which Laird stated in the messages that he believed his life "was going to be ruined" and that he and May agreed to delete some evidence of the affair.

Laird's testimony concluded late Monday afternoon, but he is subject to recall, meaning that he could be called to testify again at the attorneys' request.

Story by Jason Kurosu, City News Service



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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iran’s president arrived in Pakistan for talks Tuesday with officials mediating negotiations between Tehran and Washington on a permanent end to the war in the Middle East, even as discrepancies emerged on what had been agreed so far and violence broke out again in Lebanon.

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad comes as technical teams were working on details of the deal following high-level negotiations in Switzerland Monday led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

In Tehran, Iran's capital, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told reporters that no visits were scheduled for the U.N. watchdog — the International Atomic Energy Agency — to examine Iranian nuclear sites bombed by the United States last year. Vance previously said the negotiations in Switzerland won an agreement for the inspectors to visit the sites.

The IAEA has been in and out of Iran since Israel’s 12-day war in 2025, but has not been granted access to the bombed enrichment sites targeted by the U.S. at the time.

Meanwhile, violence flared again in southern Lebanon as Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing two people. The reports of violence came after two days of calm following a ceasefire brokered on Saturday. Any renewal of heavy fighting could threaten the broader diplomatic talks, since Iran has demanded that a full truce in Lebanon be part of any comprehensive deal.

Iran's president makes his first visit to Islamabad since the war started

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials received Pezeshkian upon his arrival in Islamabad amid tight security, according to Pakistani state media. Television footage showed Pezeshkian embracing Zardari and Sharif as they welcomed him.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also joined the delegation in Islamabad.

It's the Iranian president's first visit since the conflict started with the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran on Feb. 28.

Pezeshkian and Sharif were to hold a joint news conference after their discussions.

In the initial talks, marking the start of a 60-day diplomatic process that seeks to reach a permanent deal to end the Iran war, Iran and the U.S. agreed to create a “de-confliction cell” to address the fighting in Lebanon between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group. The U.S. said negotiators also discussed “mechanisms” to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil transit that Iran had effectively blocked during the war, remains open.

Ahead of his meetings in Pakistan, Pezeshkian cautioned that “the effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation.”

“Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities,” he wrote on X. “Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations.”

Iran says negotiation groups focused on sanctions relief, nuclear issues and more

Iran suggested that the ongoing talks in Switzerland have led to the creation of specific negotiation groups, including those focused on sanctions relief, nuclear issues, reconstruction, and monitoring, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The report quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, a deputy foreign minister leading the technical talks, saying the countries involved also formed a contact mechanism over ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz and over the fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

It remains unclear whether the deconfliction cell being created will be enough to stop fighting between the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israel, which occupies part of Lebanon and insists it must be able to attack militants launching attacks into northern Israel.

Israeli forces opened fire and killed two men in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa on Tuesday, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported, saying the pair were next to a bulldozer clearing a road.

Separately, the agency said Israeli troops fired on residents near the town of Hadatha as they were heading to carry out a burial with a Lebanese army escort.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Discrepancy on Iran's use of unfrozen funds

Following the high-level talks in Switzerland, Vance had said if Iranian financial assets were unfrozen, they would be used to buy American-grown food.

Vance said the U.S. and Qatar would have approval over the process, but if Iranian money becomes accessible as sanctions are lifted, it “would actually go to buy American soy, American corn and American wheat for the benefit of the Iranian people.”

However, Iran has no current demand for U.S. crops and Baghaei said on Tuesday that Tehran’s decisions on what to import would be based on “prices and quality.”

“It is interesting that the philosophy and goal of the war, which was the destruction of the Iranian civilization and the collapse of Iran, has become enriching American farmers,” Baghaei said in Tehran.

Iran’s ambassador in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, also questioned Vance’s contention that the U.S. and Qatar would have to approve how Iran uses unfrozen funds.

“Iran is the only country who decides what to do with those assets,” he told reporters.

Netanyahu raises new questions over fragile Lebanon ceasefire

Mediators Pakistan and Qatar said the cell would include the Lebanese government and would “ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon,” but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised new questions late on Monday, saying his military still has “full freedom of action to thwart any direct or emerging threat to them or to the residents of the north.”

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah is a signatory to the U.S.-Iran deal, and Netanyahu has vowed to keep his forces in southern Lebanon until any threat to Israel is eliminated. Hezbollah has refused to halt attacks unless Israel commits to withdrawing.

When asked about Netanyahu’s comments, U.S. President Donald Trump said “we’re going to take a look at it,” adding that the situation would “get solved.”

The main highway leading south from Beirut was jammed Tuesday with people displaced from southern Lebanon returning to their homes. Among them was Hawraa Nour El-Din, from the village of Khirbet Selm.

“We don’t want the negotiations done by the government,” she said. “We want Iran to negotiate on our behalf, and we are returning victorious, whether everyone likes it or not.”

No Israeli airstrikes or shelling have been reported since Sunday, a day after a ceasefire was reached, and Hezbollah also has not claimed any attacks in what has been the longest halt in the fighting since the latest Israel-Hezbollah war erupted on March 2.

Lebanon and Israel planned another round of direct talks in Washington on Tuesday, which were expected to focus on developing a plan for an Israeli withdrawal.

Story by Munir Ahmed, David Rising and Jon Gambrell, Associated Press



CONSUMER

Are you planning a road trip anytime soon?

Before you hit the highway, you may need to check on the condition of your vehicle’s tires — even if you just bought them — as they could be years old and dangerous to drive on.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau shows you the simple trick to reveal your tire’s true age:



WE FOLLOW THROUGH

E-bikes are now a common sight in San Diego — and so are the injuries that come with them.

City leaders are moving to tighten regulations and boost education efforts after a Rady Children’s Hospital study revealed a sharp spike in serious e-bike injuries. In 2025, the hospital treated 262 traumatic e-bike cases; five years earlier, there were none. Doctors say many young riders aren’t wearing helmets and are modifying their bikes to go faster.

The proposal, introduced by City Councilmember Raul Campillo and unanimously supported by the council’s Public Safety Committee, could take effect by late September.

It would:



Prohibit children under 12 from riding e-bikes

Ban passengers on e-bikes not designed to carry more than one rider

“We don't want to punish young people. We don't want to punish their parents. What we want them to do is use e-bikes responsibly because we're seeing broken collarbones, traumatic brain injuries at our hospitals, and that's really what's motivating this keeping our children safe,” Campillo said.

The plan begins with a 60-day period focused on outreach, warnings, and parent education before any fines are issued. After that, violations could carry a $25 fine — but riders could have it waived by completing a free CHP-certified e-bike safety course within 120 days.

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