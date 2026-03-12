San Diego considers new e-bike rules after children's injury data shows dramatic rise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego City Council Public Safety Committee unanimously approved a measure Wednesday that would ban anyone under 12 years old from operating an e-bike. The proposal now heads to the full city council for a final vote.

The push for new rules comes after data from Rady Children's Hospital showed a surge in the number of e-bike crashes involving children from 2019 to 2023, rising 300% in that span.

It wasn't just the amount — but also the severity.

The data said e-bikes were responsible for 2% of bike-related trauma calls in 2017. By 2023, that figure had climbed to 64%.

San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, who represents District 7, pushed hard for this new rule.

"As a parent of two young children, and a former 5th-grade teacher, this issue is very personal to me because we are seeing very real, significant injuries," Campillo said.

Members of Tierrasanta Girl Scout Troop 4343 spoke in support of the proposed changes before the committee on Wednesday.

"We hope to have kids in less accidents and being safer on their bikes and e-bikes," troop member Raven Hill said.

"We would like to — actually, we would love to make a change in our community by this," fellow troop member Olivia Freel said.

California currently has no statewide age limit for e-bike riders. Assembly Bill No. 2234, otherwise known as the San Diego Electric Bicycle Safety Pilot Program, allows any city in San Diego County to pass an ordinance banning riders under 12 from operating a Class 1 or Class 2 e-bike, which travel up to 20 mph.

Six other cities in the county have already adopted similar policies: Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Poway, Santee, San Marcos, and Coronado.

Not everyone supports the approach. Ian Hembry, advocacy and community manager for the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, argued this is the wrong solution targeting the wrong group.

"Much of the conversation contains misinformation. Many dangerous incidents involving youth riders involve illegal electric motorcycles capable of speeds over 30 miles per hour." Hembry said. "These vehicles are already illegal for riders under 16 without a driver's license," Hembry said.

The same Rady Children's Hospital study did show patients in e-bike accidents were more likely to be older (12.6 years old) compared to those involved in pedal bike accidents (10.3 years old).

Hembry also believes the rule "does nothing to address the group most responsible for the region's traffic safety crisis — dangerous drivers," and said the policy could strain an "already over-burdened police department."

Under the approved measure, enforcement will begin with an educational approach.

First, there will be a 30-day public information campaign before any enforcement begins. Then any riders in violation of the law will receive a warning during the first 60 days, followed by a $25 fine that could be waived with the completion of a safety training program.

Troop member Blair Britson said she supports the direction city leaders are taking.

"I think that can be a great decision for us, and we can teach our community and make the world a better place," Britson said.

The pilot program runs through Jan. 1, 2029. The proposal now moves to the full San Diego City Council for final approval.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.