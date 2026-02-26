The Streamline: Record heat to end the work week; possible cuts at San Marcos Unified School District

Here is what you need to know in the Feb. 26, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

The San Marcos Unified School District is facing tough decisions as they weigh possible budget cuts and job layoffs. Jane Kim focuses on the district librarians who could potentially face a loss of hours and benefits under a budget proposal.

We also have details on the arrests of 10 people, including nine Navy sailors, in connection with a 2025 assault at a Jamul house party.

Meteorologist Megan Parry’s forecasts for today call for sunny skies and the potential for record high temperatures for many parts of the county.

School librarians in the San Marcos Unified School District could soon see their hours cut in half and lose their medical benefits.

The district is considering the cuts as part of a proposed plan to make up a budget gap of about $11 million as they navigate declining enrollment and rising operational costs.

Librarian Whitney McCoy has worked at Carrillo Elementary in Carlsbad for nine years. She said the people who support students every day should be the last ones on the chopping block.

“My thought is the people that interact, that support, that nurture, that make kids feel seen and understood and loved on a daily basis should be the absolute last resort for cuts,” she told ABC 10News.

The district's board says it is working with care, transparency, and deep respect for its staff.

A special board meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the proposed cuts.

Nine U.S. Navy sailors and one other person have been arrested in connection with an assault that happened at a Jamul house party in 2025.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests, as well as the seizures of five firearms and $20,000 in cash, stem from an investigation into a May 2025 incident during which one person was severely injured.

According to sheriff’s officials, the victim in the incident told authorities they were assaulted by a group and pistol whipped.

Investigators determined that nine people in the 10-person group of alleged assailants were enlisted in the Navy, with some having ties to criminal street gangs, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed the 10 arrestees face felony charges, including assault and weapons possession.

The suspects were identified by sheriff’s officials as as Ksahno Isles, Demario Ricks, Isaiah Pearson, Answer Adams, Lawrence Hodge, Jaharai Wiggins, Robert Green, Gary Cannon, Eric Frierson, and Timothy Blair.

Pokémon cards are experiencing a massive comeback decades after their initial popularity in the 1990s, with collectors and card shops struggling to keep up with unprecedented demand.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows what is driving the latest boom as some cards fetch hundreds of dollars:

In his State of the Union address this week, President Trump claimed his tariff policies have bolstered the U.S. economy and helped make life more affordable for Americans.

But some San Diego business owners, including Pedal Pushing Bike Shop owner David Mull, have told ABC 10News they’re still facing challenges.

WATCH — Reporter Dani Miskell checked back in with Mull to find out how his business continues to roll forward in the face of rising operating costs:

