San Diego bike shop owner navigates uncertainty as Trump's tariff policies near first anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local San Diego bike shop owner is feeling the pinch from President Donald Trump's tariff policies as the anniversary of when he announced his tariff plans approaches. The business has had to adapt in unexpected ways to stay afloat.

David Mull, owner of Pedal Pushing Bicycle Shop on El Cajon Boulevard in the Rolando Village neighborhood, said the threat of tariffs alone has created challenges and uncertainty for his family-owned business, which has operated for decades.

"Tools, bells, a lot of just a lot of the small parts that, you know, everyday parts" have increased in price over the past year, Mull said.

The shop sources most of its inventory from countries like China, meaning any tariff-related price increases get passed to customers.

"We have to raise our prices, unfortunately, because you know our bills don't go away," Mull said. "So that cost gets passed on to the consumer, and it's been tough."

The uncertainty has forced Mull to diversify his business model. The shop has started taking on motorcycle repairs as a way to generate additional revenue and keep the doors open.

"It's been really tough on the industry as a whole. It's been very tough. So, you know, prices have gone up," Mull said.

The bike inventory situation has also become challenging, with manufacturers scaling back their offerings.

"Some manufacturers have completely canceled orders. The trimming down of the line, you know, certain models are just disappearing," Mull said.

The current market stands in stark contrast to 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic drove people outdoors and created a bike-buying boom. Mull said manufacturers are still working through that excess product, and combined with economic uncertainty, bikes simply aren't selling at previous levels.

Despite the challenges, Mull said business has been "okay" to start 2026, though he acknowledges the full impact may still be coming.

"We haven't felt the full effect of big tariffs," Mull said.

Mull hopes policymakers can find solutions before small businesses like his take an even bigger financial hit.

