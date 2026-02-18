The Streamline: Rain causes big issues on San Diego roads; tax changes to know about before filing

Here is what you need to know in the Feb. 18, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Rain continues to fall around San Diego County, and it's already causing some big issues on our local roadways. We’re tracking the latest conditions for our region, including when we’ll see even more precipitation.

After yet another wreck on Spring Street, we’re following through with the latest concerns over one of La Mesa’s most dangerous roads.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel takes a look at some of the major tax changes in effect this season that could mean some big tax returns for some filers.

The San Diego area should get a lull from this week's winter storms later Wednesday, before more rain arrives on Thursday.

Gusty winds and showers moved across central San Diego County on Wednesday morning, with some gusts up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloudy skies were expected later Wednesday, with a chance of showers and diminishing winds.

Thursday will bring the third and final of this week's storm systems through Southern California, but the rain is not expected to be substantially heavy.

On Tuesday, a bands of dark clouds delivered precipitation amounts ranging from less than a tenth of an inch to over 3 1/2 inches across the county, the NWS reported.

The unsettled atmospheric system also generated stiff winds and widespread overnight lightning ground strikes, including one that set fire to scores of trees in Escondido, authorities said.

Additionally, three inches of snow was reported at Mount Laguna Lodge, according to the weather service.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, lightning sparked a fire that set roughly 100 trees ablaze at a nursery in the 14000 block of Highland Valley Road, east of Lake Hodges and north of Rancho Bernardo, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. No structural damages or injuries were reported.

The storm will continue to produce intermittent rainfall and mountain snow through Thursday.

Very large ocean waves are likely through Friday across west-facing beaches, the NWS advised.

Friday through Monday will be warmer and drier with high temperatures climbing to about five degrees above average, according to meteorologists.

New round of rain floods some San Diego streets

At least one person was killed following a crash on Interstate 805 in the Mission Valley area early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to northbound I-805 near the transition to eastbound Interstate 8 at around 1:55 a.m. due to an incident in which a vehicle collided with a guardrail.

The cause of the crash was unknown, but the CHP confirmed one person died at the scene.

Due to the incident, all northbound I-805 lanes to I-8 were shut down; southbound I-805 lanes to eastbound I-8 were also closed.

All affected lanes remained closed as of 5:30 a.m.

When it comes to filing your 2025 taxes, financial experts suggest starting early and doing more research because there are a number of changes that went into effect regarding tax breaks.

This tax season brings new deductions and higher limits for filers

Concerns are being raised once again after another vehicle crash on one of La Mesa’s most dangerous roads.

Last week, a woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after crashing on Spring Street, according to La Mesa police.

The driver was heading southbound when she crossed the center median and hit two trees before coming to rest in the northbound lanes.

La Mesa's Spring St. sees another crash despite safety efforts on dangerous road

