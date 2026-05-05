The Streamline: Proposed budget cuts' potential impact on popular city events

Here is what you need to know in the May 5, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

San Diegans turned out in force last night, pushing back against the mayor’s proposed budget cuts — with many urging city leaders to reconsider slashing funds for community groups that host beloved annual events.

Max Goldwasser has more details on the sighting of a mountain lion in an Escondido residential neighborhood that sparked a lengthy standoff.

And new scams are targeting recent college graduates — Joe Ducey from the Better Business Bureau explains the red flags you need to watch for.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, May 5 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, May 5

TOP STORY

Many San Diego residents spoke out Monday night at a public hearing on Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed city budget.

For hours, dozens of speakers went before the City Council and opposed the mayor’s suggested cuts aimed at closing a $118 million deficit. Gloria’s plan calls for significant reductions in city staffing, libraries, recreation centers, and arts funding.

One community member said, "Slashing arts and culture by 85% doesn’t just hurt the arts, it cuts the livelihood of hospitality workers like me who depend on a thriving vibrant city.”

Another resident added, "When I moved to San Diego early last year, I was shocked to see that my local OB library was only open Tuesday to Saturday. Surely such an important community hub would have the full support of the city that is known to being so family friendly.”

ABC 10News learned the cuts could also affect street fairs and programs that serve neighborhoods directly.

San Diego Pride, which relies on arts and culture grants, uses the funding to help produce the popular Pride Festival in July. While the 2026 celebration won’t be impacted, Pride leaders say year-round programming will. Nearly half of festival revenue supports programs for LGBTQ youth, people of color, and the military. Without the grants, that money will be diverted to cover festival costs instead.

The organization has already endured financial challenges, losing federal funding and sponsorships after the 2025 Festival. Pride Director of Advocacy and Programs Brock Cavett said the new cuts could make it impossible to keep pace.

"We've already had a bit of a pullback in kind of the capacity we've been able to put on these programs. So, a cut like this would make it impossible to continue to do the programs we do at the pace we're doing,” Cavett said.

The Ocean Beach MainStreet Association is also bracing for the loss of a $15,000 cultural grant, which helps fund the OB Street Fair — their biggest annual event and a major boost for local businesses.

“We always have fun in Ocean Beach, but … we just have to look at the reality, whatever that reality is going to be; we still don't know what that reality is,” said Executive Director Denny Knox.



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Authorities in Escondido sprang into action Monday afternoon after residents spotted a mountain lion roaming through a neighborhood. Wildlife officials urged people to stay indoors, keep pets safe, and report any sightings as they worked to track the elusive big cat.

WATCH — Max Goldwasser shows what residents were being told to do as the tense situation unfolded:

Authorities rescue mountain lion after rare sighting in Escondido neighborhood

CONSUMER

College graduates are being warned of scams involving fake job listings and bogus student loan offers aimed at targeting their finances.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau lays out the warning signs recent or soon-to-be grads need to know about:





WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The San Diego Humane Society has revealed new details on one of its largest-ever animal rescues — removing 165 horses and hundreds of other animals from the troubled Villa Chardonnay sanctuary in Julian.

After years of concerns and a lengthy legal process, officials gained access to the property last week, uncovering dire conditions and launching a massive, multi-agency effort to save cats, dogs, donkeys, alpacas, goats, and more.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill has more updates on the care each animal will receive and where the investigation currently stands:

San Diego Humane Society provides an update on Julian mass animal rescue

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