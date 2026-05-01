Hundreds of cats, horses, other animals rescued from property in Julian

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds of animals, including over 100 cats and 150 horses, are being rescued from an animal sanctuary in Julian, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

The organization said it is caring for the animals along with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office after a search warrant was served.

The Humane Society says it anticipates that more than 100 cats, 30 dogs, donkeys, alpacas, geese, chickens and roosters, turkeys, and goats, as well as 150 horses and ponies, will need assistance.

"This is one of the largest and most complex rescues our organization has ever undertaken," the Humane Society said. "We’re committed to ensuring every one of these animals receives the compassion and care they deserve."

The case was transferred to the organization from County Animal Services on April 24.

"Given the scope and complexity of the case, San Diego Humane Society is now leading the investigation in close collaboration with County Animal Services."

The San Diego Humane Society is also working with partners from the Pasadena Humane Society, Marin Humane Society, and Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control.

Cat adoptions have also been temporarily paused at the El Cajon Campus to accommodate the large-scale intake of animals.

"Now, more than ever, we need the community’s support through adopting, fostering, volunteering or donating." a spokesperson said.