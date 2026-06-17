Here is what you need to know in the June 17, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



A pedestrian was killed during a crash in San Diego's Morena neighborhood Wednesday morning.

A draft ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran calls for an immediate end to hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and sanctions relief for Iran.

Warmer weather is sticking around with slight cooling later in the week.

THE STREAMLINE

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The Streamline: Pedestrian killed in Morena crash; Strait of Hormuz reopening

TOP STORY

A pedestrian was killed during a crash in San Diego's Morena neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to San Diego Police, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. along Linda Vista Road south of the University of San Diego.

Police said the crash involved an officer, but it's unclear if the officer was with San Diego Police or university police.

Linda Vista Road between Brunner and Goshen Streets was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

Authorities said the driver is cooperating.

Deadly crash forces hours-long road closure

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

The Group of Seven summit wraps up today in France, with President Donald Trump scheduled to hold a news conference later this morning.

A pending deal with Iran has dominated the meeting, with new details emerging.

According to CNN, a draft ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran calls for an immediate end to hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and sanctions relief for Iran. In return, Iran reiterates it will never build a nuclear weapon. The 14-point document is set to be signed Friday in Switzerland, launching a 60-day window to finalize the agreement.

US-Iran ceasefire draft pledges end to hostilities, Strait of Hormuz reopening

FULL STORY: US-Iran ceasefire draft pledges end to hostilities, Strait of Hormuz reopening

CONSUMER

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WE FOLLOW THROUGH

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A deal to end the U.S.-Iran war is expected to be signed Friday, bringing a small sense of relief to parents with sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, including one San Diego-area father.

Todd Sickinger's 23-year-old son, Devynn, deployed in November aboard the San Diego-based carrier. Devynn works with fighter jet safety equipment.

"So when they eject or something goes wrong, he deals with all the equipment to keep that pilot safe, sound, and alive," Sickinger said.

The USS Abraham Lincoln left San Diego last November and was re-routed to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalated. The U.S. bombed Iran in early March, marking the start of the war.

San Diego father hopes U.S.-Iran proposed deal brings sailor son home soon

FULL STORY: San Diego father hopes U.S.-Iran proposed deal brings sailor son home soon

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