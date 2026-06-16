San Diego father hopes U.S.-Iran proposed deal to end war brings sailor son home soon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A deal to end the U.S.-Iran war is expected to be signed Friday, bringing a small sense of relief to parents with sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, including one San Diego-area father.

Todd Sickinger's 23-year-old son, Devynn, deployed in November aboard the San Diego-based carrier. Devynn works with fighter jet safety equipment.

"So when they eject or something goes wrong, he deals with all the equipment to keep that pilot safe, sound, and alive," Sickinger said.

The USS Abraham Lincoln left San Diego last November and was re-routed to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalated. The U.S. bombed Iran in early March, marking the start of the war.

When Sickinger was first interviewed just days after the bombing began, he described the complicated emotions of having a son in the middle of a conflict.

"Of course we have mixed feelings about everything and we're concerned about his safety but also we understand that he's in the navy and this is his time to shine," Sickinger said.

After months of radio silence, Sickinger and his wife finally heard from Devynn a few weeks ago — a short message on social media, but enough to bring some peace of mind.

"Just a few words and half a sentence, but you know I'm OK is fine, that's OK with me, that's all I need to hear," Sickinger said.

"We're doing great now because we've had some good news and last month we've actually had some contact with him," Sickinger said.

Sickinger hopes the deal between both countries will go through and create enough stability in the region for his son and everyone aboard the Lincoln to return to San Diego.

"However you think about the mission that's that's not the important part the important part that is that all of our boys there are successful and safe and come home all in one piece," Sickinger said.

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