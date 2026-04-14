The Streamline: Pakistan proposes new U.S.-Iran peace talks, causing oil prices to fall slightly

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the Apr. 14, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Stephanie Cockrell, a San Diego police officer, is suing the department, alleging sexual harassment, discrimination and negligence. Cockrell was previously on leave for allegations of stalking her ex-husband last year.

After failed peace talks over the weekend between the U.S. and Iran, Pakistani officials told The Associated Press that they had proposed a second round in the coming days. This caused oil prices to fall slightly, but they remained well above their pre-war levels.

Scammers are targeting potential renters online with fake listings. Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau explains how to expose those rental scams.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, Apr. 14 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The StreamlineL Tuesday, Apr. 14

TOP STORY

On Monday, President Trump ordered a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused surging global energy prices.

The price of oil is now hovering around $100 per barrel, with the average gas price in the U.S. at $4.09.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the sixth consecutive day, falling four-tenths of a cent to $5.91.

With the blockade still in effect, several San Diego-based warships are currently in the Persian Gulf.

That includes the USS Abraham Lincoln, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and the USS Boxer, which are considered some of the Navy's most powerful ships.

All three ships are in position near the Strait of Hormuz to enforce the blockade and will identify and track vessels tied to Iran.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Pakistani officials said Tuesday that Islamabad has proposed a second round of talks to the U.S. and Iran, while U.S. Vice President JD Vance earlier said negotiations with Iran “did make some progress," and U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday, “we’ve been called by the other side” and “they want to work a deal.”

The Pakistani officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the press.

A senior Hezbollah official on Monday said the Lebanese militant group will not abide by any agreements that may result from direct Lebanon-Israel talks set to start Tuesday in Washington.

Lebanese officials hope to broker a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war that has killed at least 2,089 people in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he doesn’t want a ceasefire and the goal is Hezbollah’s disarmament and a potential peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

A U.S. blockade of Iranian ports that began Monday and Iran’s threatened retaliation set up an extraordinary showdown posing serious risks for the global economy and raising the specter of a ceasefire collapse and resumed fighting.

Story by Associated Press

CONSUMER

Renters looking for a home on Facebook or Craigslist could be exposed to fake listings.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau explains the simple steps to take to protect your money:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Stephanie Cockrell, a San Diego Police officer, is suing the department, alleging sexual harassment, discrimination and negligence.

Cockrell claims that last September, an officer circulated written communications that she was in a sexual relationship with Chief Scott Wahl. An internal investigation found that not to be true.

But Cockrell says the rumors destroyed her reputation.

She also claims that SDPD failed to discipline the officer quickly or appropriately.

Just last year, a Team10 investigation revealed that Cockrell was previously on leave for allegedly stalking her ex-husband, who is also an SDPD officer.

ABC 10News has reached out to the department and is waiting to hear back for a response.

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