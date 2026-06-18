Here is what you need to know in the June 18, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Neighbor sheds light on the area surrounding the road where a USD student was killed in an officer-involved crash.

President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have both signed a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, the White House said Wednesday.

Cooler weather is moving across San Diego County.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, June 18-- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Neighbor sheds light on area surrounding deadly USD crash

TOP STORY

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A University of San Diego student died after being struck by a San Diego Police officer in the Morena neighborhood Wednesday morning.

San Diego Police said an officer was driving a marked department vehicle westbound on the 5800 block of Linda Vista Road around 1:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

"The officer felt an impact on his vehicle. The officer turned their vehicle around and discovered a man lying in the roadway," the department said.

Cole Shepard, who lives near the crash site and crosses Linda Vista Road daily to access stairs leading to campus, said the stretch of road sees frequent pedestrian activity at all hours.

"It's not uncommon to be crossing like jaywalking, crossing the street to get to school, even late at night. People study late in the library or just finishing research late," Shepard said.

USD student killed in officer-involved crash

FULL STORY: USD student killed in officer-involved crash in San Diego's Morena neighborhood

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have both signed a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, the White House said Wednesday.

President Trump signed the deal while in Versailles, France. A White House official later confirmed that Pezeshkian had also signed the agreement.

Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signed the deal on Sunday, The White House said.

A ceremony was scheduled for Friday in Zurich, Switzerland, which representatives from both countries were expected to attend.

US-Iran draft agreement includes $300B for Iran's reconstruction

FULL STORY: Trump and Iran sign ceasefire agreement, including $300B for Iran's reconstruction

CONSUMER

WATCH: More travel companies using AI to assist

More travel companies using AI to assist

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - An emergency nurse at Sharp Memorial Hospital is being remembered after she and another good Samaritan were killed while trying to help at the scene of a crash on Interstate 15.

Nereida Benitez, known as "Nedi" to friends, began her nursing career nearly a year into the pandemic at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and worked in COVID units for 2 years, before becoming an ER nurse.

Last Thursday, just after 4 a.m., Benitez had finished her overnight shift and was driving home to Temecula when she pulled over on the side of I-15, near SR-76, to assist after a crash.

Nurse, good Samaritan killed on I-15 remembered as 'shining light'

FULL STORY: Nurse, good Samaritan killed on I-15 remembered as 'shining light'



Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: