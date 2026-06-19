Here is what you need to know in the June 19, 2026, Streamline newsletter :

Coronado and the San Diego region are ready to start their engines with the NASCAR races happening on Naval Base North Island starting Friday.

President Trump is lashing out at critics of the U.S.-Iran deal, saying the "fools" are "either jealous, bad people or stupid."

Cooler weather remains in San Diego County.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, June 19-- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: NASCAR to bring massive crowds to Coronado

TOP STORY

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – Coronado and the San Diego region are ready to start their engines with the NASCAR races happening on Naval Base North Island starting Friday.

“Coronado is super excited,” Mayor John Duncan, City of Coronado, said. “Obviously, some of the people, the locals here, are a little concerned about traffic.”

Duncan said locals on the island may want to avoid certain roads a few hours before race times until they start this weekend.

Coronado Mayor talks traffic and the importance of patience with NASCAR racing event

FULL STORY: Coronado Mayor talks traffic with upcoming NASCAR racing event



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts





BREAKING OVERNIGHT

President Trump is lashing out at critics of the U.S.-Iran deal, saying the "fools" are "either jealous, bad people or stupid."

But both Democrats and Republicans have expressed concerns about the agreement. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy calls the deal "the worst foreign policy blunder in decades." He wrote on X that Iran's nuclear ambitions have not been curbed, 13 American service members are dead and families have paid billions at the pump.

A number of Republicans have expressed support for the deal and for the president, but a bipartisan coalition is developing that has serious issues with the agreement.

More bipartisan opposition to Trump's deal with Iran is building in Congress

FULL STORY: More bipartisan opposition to Trump's deal with Iran is building in Congress



CONSUMER

The official start of summer is just days away. As the temperatures rise, Peggy Layton is already bracing for higher energy bills.

"Normally, I never exceed $200, and it was close to $400," Layton said about her most recent utility bill.

So where should you set your thermostat?

For summer savings, the U.S. Department of Energy recommends an indoor temperature of 75 to 78 degrees during the day and increasing the temperature by 7 degrees when no one is home.

Damon Cantrell, a technician with Logan Services, said 72 to 74 degrees is more realistic for most households. He urges homeowners to avoid dropping the temperature below 70.

FULL STORY: The best AC temperature setting for electric bill savings

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Flowers and signs still fill the grounds of the Islamic Center of San Diego, one month after a mass shooting claimed the lives of three people and shook the local Muslim community.

While the pain remains, community members say they are choosing unity over fear — and mosque leaders say safety is now a top priority.

Islamic Center of San Diego focuses on healing and safety one month after mass shooting

FULL STORY: Islamic Center of San Diego focuses on healing one month after the mass shooting



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