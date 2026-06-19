Islamic Center of San Diego focuses on healing and security one month after the mass shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Flowers and signs still fill the grounds of the Islamic Center of San Diego, one month after a mass shooting claimed the lives of three people and shook the local Muslim community.

While the pain remains, community members say they are choosing unity over fear — and mosque leaders say safety is now a top priority.

Imam Taha Hassane said the grief is still fresh for those who worship there.

"We still have the pain in our heart whenever we step into the Islamic Center of San Diego; we remember what happened, we remember our dear brothers that we lost here in this building, but we need to move forward; we need to come back. It's going to take some time, slowly, but we will recover."

Since the shooting, mosque leaders have focused on strengthening security and ensuring a strong protective presence for worshippers.

"It's not a matter of how many the quantity, it's a matter of the quality of the security guards that we are going to have, so we have to make sure that the security we provide here should be strong enough to make us all feel safe," Hassane said.

Mosque leaders say there have also been conversations with parents and the school located inside the Islamic Center, after some parents expressed concerns about their children's safety and said they want the school moved.

"They have the right to raise their concerns about the safety of their kids here, again, whether to move out of the Islamic Center or to stay here for the school, it is a decision that should be made by the board of the Bright Horizon Academy," Hassane said.

One month after the shooting, mosque leaders say everyone remains extremely vigilant.

"We are very cautious, so if there is any slight chance of any suspicious activity or a person, then we have to take it seriously," Hassane said.

Those at the Islamic Center of San Diego say the hate and violence will not define this community.

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