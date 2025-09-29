The Streamline: Local nurses on brink of strike; heroes in plane crash honored

Good Monday morning to you, San Diego!

The summer of worker strikes may stretch into the fall, as a crucial deadline approaches for thousands of nurses in San Diego County. We’re exploring the possibility of local Sharp and Kaiser Permanente nurses walking off the job as soon as tomorrow.

Plus, it’s been four months since a deadly plan crash devastated San Diego’s Murphy Canyon neighborhood and left behind a trail of destruction and months of struggles for community members. We’re following through with the people whose heroic actions kept it from being an even bigger disaster.

Sharp HealthCare and Kaiser Permanente nurses in San Diego could walk off the job as soon as Tuesday, which could create uncertainty for thousands of patients in those respective health care systems.

The union that represents Sharp nurses has said their nurses are getting paid lower than similar positions at other hospitals in San Diego County, including Kaiser, UC San Diego, and Rady Children’s Hospital.

The union is looking for better pay for the more than 5,000 nurses they represent.

Meanwhile, Kaiser Permanente’s potential strike would include employees in California and Hawaii.

The union representing Kaiser nurses is also negotiating for better pay, with union reps claiming the hospital is dealing with long wait times, overbooking, and worker burnout.

While the deadline to reach an agreement is Tuesday, Sept. 30, the president of the Sharp nurses’ union told ABC 10News they were not going to accept an offer just to make the deadline.

In a statement to ABC 10News’ media partner KPBS, Sharp HealthCare said, “The parties have been engaged in collaborative and professional bargaining sessions over the past few weeks with the joint aim of reaching a fair contract. … The union’s proposal is not feasible, especially in light of the financial headwinds facing not-for-profit health care providers, including Sharp.”

Kaiser officials did not provide a statement regarding their nurses potentially going on strike.

A mass shooting and fire at a Michigan church Sunday left at least four people dead and eight others injured.

Federal authorities said the shooter, identified as 40-year-old ex-Marine Thomas Jacob Sanford, rammed his truck through the front doors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church in Grand Blanc Township during a morning service.

According to authorities, Sanford then opened fire with an assault rifle.

Responding law enforcement officers shot and killed Sanford during the attack.

The FBI is searching Sanford’s home and cellphone records to find a motive for what they are calling a “targeted attack.”

Authorities are still searching through debris from the church fire, raising concerns that there are several people still unaccounted for.

San Diego religious leaders won't 'bend our will toward the fear' after Michigan church shooting

Travis Kelce might be able to afford a half-million-dollar engagement ring for Taylor Swift, but for most people, popping the question comes with a much stricter budget.

If you're planning to get on one knee, you may find that the perfect ring is getting more expensive.

Four months after a plane crashed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood, the American Red Cross in San Diego honored some of the heroes from that tragic morning.

