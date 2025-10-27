The Streamline: Answers sought over ICE detainments at courthouse; tiny homes project pushback

Greetings, San Diego!

This morning, San Diego’s congressional delegation is turning up the pressure on ICE as they demand answers about what’s really happening in the basement of the downtown federal courthouse.

Plus, a plan to add tiny homes for the homeless in Lemon Grove is one more step closer to reality, but the location has some community members up in arms.

We also have the Weekend Wrap-Up for the stories you may have missed the past couple of days, the latest microclimate forecasts to help you plan your work week, and more news you can use in the October 27 edition of your Streamline newsletter:

TOP STORY:

More San Diego-based Democratic leaders are demanding answers over what is happening at the downtown federal courthouse as volunteers and advocates claim Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are detaining people in a basement area in subpar conditions.

Last week, Rep. Juan Vargas and Rep. Scott Peters visited the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse but were denied access while trying to conduct a congressional oversight visit.

On Monday morning, Vargas and Peters will once again visit the courthouse -- this time with more support in the form of U.S. Representatives Mike Levin and Sara Jacobs.

After they were denied access last week, the group sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanding answers about the reported detainments, including where migrants may have been held in the building and for how long.

Vargas and Peters said they first learned about the detainments after their offices received calls from concerned community members.

After the Vargas-Peters visit was denied, ABC 10News reached out to ICE regarding reports of migrants being held at the courthouse.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded, saying in part: “Contrary to claims made by these politicians, the facility was not overcapacity and was actually empty after all individuals were transferred to a long-term detention center for their safety because of the ‘No Kings’ protest nearby.”

McLaughlin also added 29 people were transferred to the “staging facility” after the protest.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A Navy helicopter and fighter jet crashed in the South China Sea on Sunday, but all occupants in the respective aircraft survived.

According to the Navy, a helicopter — part of Maritime Strike Squadron 73, which is based at NAS North Island in Coronado — crashed for unknown reasons at around 2:45 p.m. local time. All three crew members were safely rescued.

About 30 minutes later, a Super Hornet fighter jet with two people on board went down. Navy officials said both ejected and were safely recovered.

Navy officials said the five crew members are all in stable condition.

The cause of both crashes is under investigation.

The helicopter and jet are linked to the USS Nimitz, which has deep ties to San Diego.

The Nimitz used to call San Diego its homeport for 11 years; it set sail from San Diego earlier this year for what is expected to be its final trip.

CONSUMER:

Many City of San Diego residents are being caught off guard after a new fee was tacked onto their property tax bills.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A proposed plan to build multiple tiny homes in Lemon Grove for homeless citizens is moving forward after a near-unanimous vote last week by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

With the board’s approval, county staff can start negotiating to buy Caltrans property on Troy Street and Sweetwater Road in Lemon Grove and use the land for 60 tiny sleeping cabins for the unhoused.

