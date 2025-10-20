The Streamline: City of San Diego to discuss proposed federal law enforcement ordinance

Good Monday morning!

San Diego leaders are scheduled to discuss a proposed ordinance today that could change how the city cooperates with federal law enforcement. We break down what the proposal includes and what it could mean for San Diegans’ privacy.

Also, some big-name companies such as Amazon, Snapchat, and McDonald’s are now recovering after a major internet outage took place overnight.

We also have the Weekend Wrap-Up for the stories you may have missed the past couple of days, the latest microclimate forecasts to help you plan your work week, and more news you can use in the October 20 edition of your morning newsletter:

WEEKEND WRAP-UP:

THE STREAMLINE:

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, Oct. 20 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, Oct. 20

TOP STORY:

The San Diego City Council on Monday is expected to discuss a proposed ordinance could place new limits on how San Diego Police work and share data with federal law enforcement agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

If adopted, the Due Process and Safety Ordinance would limit the city’s involvement in ICE operations and other federal-related enforcement in the city of San Diego.

Under the proposal, federal agencies would be required to have a signed warrant to enter non-public areas in the city or request city data like information collected by license plate readers and smart streetlight cameras.

The ordinance also blocks the city and its contractors from sharing workers’ personal information or activities with out-of-state or federal agencies.

Discussion of the proposed ordinance comes as federal immigration arrests surge in San Diego and around the country.

According to the Deportation Data Project, ICE arrests of non-criminals have increased 400% since the beginning of 2025, fueling concerns that local data could be used to target immigrants, activists, or even patients seeking reproductive health care.

City officials are emphasizing that the ordinance does not stop police from pursuing serious crimes such as drug trafficking or homicide, but it would require police to report how they are working with federal officials and limits data those federal agencies can access.

On Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is taking up a similar ordinance to limit its involvement with ICE.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Amazon said its cloud computing service -- Amazon Web Services -- was recovering from a major outage that disrupted online activity around the world on Monday.

On DownDetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, online broker Robinhood, the McDonald’s app and many other services. Coinbase and Signal both said on X that they were experiencing issues related to the AWS outage.

The first signs of trouble emerged at around 3:11 a.m. Eastern Time, when Amazon Web Services reported on its Health Dashboard that it is “investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

Later the company reported that there were “significant error rates” and that engineers were “actively working” on the problem.

Around 6 a.m. Eastern Time, the company said that it was seeing recovery across most of the affected services. “We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered,” it said, adding that it is working on a “full resolution.”

CONSUMER:

San Diego families shopping for furniture may soon face higher prices as new tariffs on imported goods take effect, forcing consumers to budget more carefully and shop around for deals.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains why you may have to do a bit more homework to find the best prices:

New tariffs on furniture and lumber could drive up costs for San Diego families

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

An artillery shell fired during the Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary celebration on Saturday detonated over Interstate 5 and struck a California Highway Patrol vehicle.

It was unclear when the incident happened, but the CHP noted no one was injured. The CHP said the shell made a dent in the hood of the vehicle, and the agency immediately notified the Marine Corps, who then canceled the firing of additional explosives over the freeway.

The CHP vehicle was reportedly part of Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade.

The celebration at Camp Pendleton, attended by Vance and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, included live fire.

During the event, the CHP closed a 17-mile stretch of I-5 in both directions.

Shrapnel hits CHP vehicle during Marine Corps celebration

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: