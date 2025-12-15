The Streamline: Hollywood icon Rob Reiner, wife found dead; temperatures trending up this week

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

A terrorist attack in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah has Jewish communities in San Diego County and around the world on edge.

Among the 15 people killed in Sunday’s attack at Bondi Beach was a relative of Yisroel Goldstein, the former rabbi of Chabad in Poway.

Goldstein called the tragic events a horrible case of déjà vu, as he lived through a targeted attack in April 2019 at the Poway synagogue.

Goldstein said he received a call early Sunday morning notifying him that his 40-year-old nephew, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, was among the victims of the attack apparently carried out by a father and son.

Schlanger helped organize the Sydney event.

“He was sacrificed doing what he wanted to do, what he was living for. He was truly a symbol of courage, of joy. Someone we're so proud of,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein added some other family members were also injured and hospitalized.

The Australia shooting gave Goldstein flashbacks to 2019 when a gunman entered the Chabad of Poway and killed one person and injured three others, including Goldstein.

He said after Sunday’s tragedy, it’s important for the Jewish community to use the meaning of Hanukkah as the way to heal and turn darkness into light.

“We need a lot more light into the world and we're not [going to] allow the darkness to paralyze us to take us down, not this time. If anything, we're [going to] get stronger and greater from this,” Goldstein said.

San Diego Police said they are increasing officer visibility and enhancing security at local Jewish institutions, synagogues and Hanukkah celebrations.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said they are also conducting extra patrols.

Kevin Wolf/AP Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner arrive on the red carpet at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner, Dec. 2, 2023, in Washington.

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead, prompting a homicide investigation, according to multiple reports, apparently the victims of a stabbing at their Brentwood home.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department were summoned to the home in the 200 block of Chadbourne Avenue, between Sunset and San Vicente Boulevards, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for medical aid, according to department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

An LAFD spokesperson confirmed that the deceased were 78-year-old Reiner and his 68-year-old wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

LAPD Detective Chief Alan Hamilton would not confirm the identities of the victims or their cause of death during a news conference outside the Brentwood home. He said detectives were waiting for a search warrant before fully investigating the deaths.

The residents of Brentwood were safe, Hamilton said, but there had been no arrests.

TMZ reported the two suffered "lacerations consistent with a knife," and that the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division was investigating.

People Magazine cited multiple sources to report that Reiner's son, 32- year-old Nick Reiner -- described as a screenwriter -- was suspected in the deaths. The outlet reported that Nick was alive and being questioned by police but that no arrests have been made. People also reported that the couple's daughter, Romy Reiner, was the one who found the bodies.

People referred to a 2016 interview with the magazine in which Nick spoke about a years-long struggle with drug addiction and times of homelessness in multiple states.

A statement issued by the Reiner family was published by Variety, saying "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued a statement on the death of Reiner, saying, "Jen and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

"Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as `The Princess Bride' to `A Few Good Men.' His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others -- and encouraging us to dream bigger."

The governor added, "That empathy extended well beyond his films. Rob was a passionate advocate for children and for civil rights -- from taking on Big Tobacco to fighting for marriage equality to serving as a powerful voice in early education. He made California a better place through his good works.

Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity."

Former President Barack Obama weighed in, as well, writing on X, "Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michelle. Rob's achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. ... We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also took to X to pay tribute to Reiner, saying, "Rob Reiner's contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice." She added that she knew Reiner personally and "had tremendous respect for him."

Fellow actors also took to social media to share their grief and love for the late Reiners.

John Cusack, who starred in Reiner's 1985 coming-of-age film, "The Sure Thing," posted on X, "Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner -- a great man."

Actor Josh Gad spoke out on social media platform Threads, saying ,"Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine. He cared so much for those who had no voices. This loss is devastating. I cannot express how much this hurts."

Reiner worked in Hollywood for five decades, with credits that include starring in the CBS hit sitcom "All in the Family" and directing a string of movies including "Stand By Me," "When Harry Met Sally," "This Is Spinal Tap," "The Princess Bride" and "A Few Good Men."

His final film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues was released in theatres Sept. 12.

Story by City News Service

Gift cards remain a popular choice for holiday shoppers, offering convenience and flexibility for both givers and recipients. However, experts warn that these convenient presents are also prime targets for scammers.

A local family is anxiously waiting for answers after a routine green card interview ended with a local Ukrainian woman being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Loved ones say they are stunned, and immigration advocates call it part of a troubling trend happening not just in San Diego, but nationwide.

