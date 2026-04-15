The Streamline: Mayor Todd Gloria to release proposed City budget, potential cuts to balance a $120 M deficit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the Apr. 15, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will release his proposed budget today, and cuts are expected as the City is still facing a projected $120 million deficit.

Today is the final day to file taxes before tonight's midnight deadline. We take a look at some last-minute tips.

Mediators’ efforts to extend a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran have made progress as both sides are expected to return to negotiations, regional officials said.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, Apr. 15 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, Apr. 15

TOP STORY

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is set to release his proposed budget today, as the city still faces a $120 million deficit.

Mayor Gloria says the City has already cut more than $100 million in spending, but more cuts are expected.

In a memo, Gloria says his proposed budget will focus on public safety, infastructure and homelessness.

Gloria adds that the City is making progress on tackling homelessness and spent around $53 million on the issue last year, and is seeing a 13.5% reduction in homelessness. But there's still more to be done. According to Gloria, more resources are needed, like treatment options and psychiatric beds.

But budget cuts are bringing more fees for residents. Last year, the City attempted to balance the budget with parking fees.

Implementing paid parking at Balboa Park was expected to bring in roughly $11-15 million a year. Still, after several adjustments and a delayed start to the rollout, the City is now expected to bring in only $4 million in the fiscal year.

There was also an increase in parking rates in Downtown during special events at Petco Park. The parking rates were expected to bring in $6.3 million a year, but the City says it has only made about $800,000 so far.

That's due to a delayed start to the new rates, missing the busy summer months, and shrinking the zone special events parking zone down from one mile to half a mile, according to the City.

After Mayor Gloria releases his proposed budget, it will be presented to the City Council on April 20. Then the public will be able to give feedback on May 4. Following feedback, the Mayor will release his revisions on May 13. And the public can again give feedback to the revisions on May 18.

Mayor Gloria and the City Council will go over the budget a final time on June 9, before the budget has to be adopted no later than June 15.

If you're unable to make the public feedback sessions in person, the City has released an online survey for input.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

CAIRO (AP) — Mediators moved closer Wednesday to extending the ceasefire between the United States and Iran and restarting negotiations to salvage the fragile truce before it expires next week. A senior Iranian military official threatened to halt trade in the region if the U.S. does not lift its naval blockade, underscoring tensions that are overshadowing the diplomacy.

The U.S. blockade on Iranian ports and renewed Iranian threats have imperiled the week-old agreement, but regional officials said Wednesday they were making progress, telling The Associated Press that the United States and Iran had given an “in principle agreement” to extend it to allow for more diplomacy.

The commander of Iran’s joint military command warned Wednesday that Iran would completely block exports and imports across the Persian Gulf region, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea if the U.S. military does not lift its blockade on Iranian ports.

“Iran will act with strength to defend its national sovereignty and its interests,” said Ali Abdollahi, calling the blockade “a prelude to violating the ceasefire.” His comments were reported by Iranian state media.

Before the two-week ceasefire expires on April 22, mediators are pushing for a compromise on three main sticking points that derailed direct talks last weekend — Iran’s nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz and compensation for wartime damages — according to one of the regional officials who is involved in mediation efforts.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

World leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday that revived talks in the upcoming days were likely.

The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, more than 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen U.S. service members have also been killed.

Story by Associated Press

CONSUMER

It's tax day today, and anyone who has not yet filed their returns has until midnight tonight.

WATCH — ABC News' Michelle Franzen has some last-minute tips ahead of the deadline:

Last minute tips before tax filing

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The special events parking program in Downtown has been in effect since September, but it is not bringing in nearly as much revenue as it was expected.

WATCH — ABC 10News anchor Max Goldwasser breaks down how the projected revenue shrank more than $1 million:

Downtown special events parking

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