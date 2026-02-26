City of San Diego releases survey for residents to share feedback for 2027 budget

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wants the community’s input when it comes to the priorities in next year’s city budget.

The City of San Diego released a Resident Budget Survey that the city says will “help determine which programs and services are prioritized and which are reduced.”

In a statement, Gloria said, “We have already closed hundreds of millions of dollars of a longstanding structural deficit, but we are not done. The next budget will require even tougher choices, and I want to be clear with residents: We will not be able to do everything we might like to do. Because of that, we need to hear clearly from the people who live here. I’m asking San Diegans to take a few minutes to tell us what matters most to them, and what they’re willing to forgo, as we build next year’s budget.”

San Diegans who live within the city limits can take the five-minute survey at SanDiego.gov/BudgetSurvey.

The city confirmed it is facing a projected deficit of about $120 million for fiscal year 2027.