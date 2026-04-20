The Streamline: Mayor to present 'reality check' budget plan to city council

Here is what you need to know in the April 20, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

As San Diego’s mayor prepares to unveil his budget plan before the city council today, we’re breaking down what he calls a “reality check” for the city and the services that could face cuts.

Peace talks between the U.S. and Iran could be put on hold following the U.S. military’s weekend seizure of an Iranian-flagged vessel.

And weeks after someone was caught on camera dumping trash at a local senior center, authorities say special technology helped them track down a person tied to the incident.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, April 20 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, April 20

TOP STORY

Mayor Todd Gloria will formally present his proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget to the San Diego City Council on Monday.

Facing a nearly $120 million shortfall, the plan calls for cuts across nearly all city departments and services — including libraries and recreation centers, arts and culture programs, homelessness efforts, and city staffing.

Public hearings on the proposal begin May 4, giving residents a chance to provide input. Gloria is expected to unveil any revisions on May 13.

The council must adopt the final budget by June 9.

Cuts to San Diego Fire-Rescue possible under budget proposal

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan moved ahead Monday with preparations for a new round of talks between the United States and Iran days before a tenuous ceasefire is set to expire, even as renewed conflict around the Strait of Hormuz raised questions about whether the meeting would take place.

Over the weekend, the U.S. attacked and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel that it said had tried to evade its blockade of Iranian ports. Iran’s joint military command vowed to respond, and its Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi told his Pakistani counterpart that American threats to Iranian ships and ports were “clear signs” of Washington’s disingenuousness ahead of the planned talks, Iran state media reported.

With tensions flaring and the ceasefire due to expire midweek, Pakistan has intensified diplomatic contacts with both Washington and Tehran over the past 24 hours with the goal of resuming the talks on Tuesday as planned, according to two Pakistani officials involved in the preparations. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said American negotiators would head to the Pakistani capital on Monday, but it was not immediately clear whether those plans would now change.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told reporters in Tehran on Monday that there were no plans yet to attend the talks with the U.S. But at the same time, he did not rule it out.

“We have no plans for the next round of negotiations and no decision has been made in this regard,” Baghaei said.

Iran on Saturday said it had received new proposals from the United States but suggested a wide gap remained between the sides. It was unclear whether either side had shifted stances on issues that derailed the last round of negotiations, including Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, its regional proxies and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran throttled traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the open seas, shortly after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28 to start the war. The U.S. has also instituted a blockade of Iranian ports.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil trade normally passes through the strait, along with critical supplies of fertilizer for the world’s farmers, natural gas and humanitarian supplies for places in dire need like Afghanistan and Sudan.

Story by Munir Ahmed, Jon Gambrell and David Rising, Associated Press

CONSUMER

With the costs of going online surging across the country, many Americans are being forced to seek out new ways to reduce their internet bills.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel goes over the hidden fees you should watch out for and the state programs that could help you save hundreds:

Finding the best deal for internet service

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

San Diego code enforcement officers say they’ve identified a man seen on surveillance video dumping a large pile of debris near the entrance of the Mira Mesa Senior Center.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen has the latest on the breakthrough in the case, which came shortly after our initial story aired:

Code enforcement officers identify suspect behind illegal dumping

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