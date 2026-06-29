The Streamline: Major Supreme Court decisions expected; celebrating July 4 on a budget

Here is what you need to know in the June 29, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on some of the term’s most significant cases — decisions that could have a direct impact on San Diegans.



In Encinitas, the push for safer streets continues after a child’s death, with city leaders preparing to consider new preventative measures.



With the Fourth of July just days away, there are plenty of tips and deals to help you celebrate without overspending.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, June 29 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, June 29

TOP STORY

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue several major rulings this week, including one on President Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship.

Signed at the start of his second term, the order challenges the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. If upheld, children born in the U.S. would no longer automatically be granted citizenship unless at least one parent is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. The change would only apply to births occurring after the order takes effect.

The justices are also poised to rule on two election-related cases, three involving presidential powers, and two cases concerning transgender athletes.

Supreme Court set to issue major rulings Monday with 8 cases still pending

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday on social media that Iran had requested a meeting with U.S. counterparts, though Iranian officials said no such meeting was scheduled.

The U.S. president has tried to preserve an increasingly fragile interim deal as hostilities have mounted in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, which could cause oil prices to rise and undermine Trump’s claims to voters that inflation in America was easing.

Trump said the meeting with Iran would happen on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar.

Earlier on Monday, Iran's president said that $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets would be released by Qatar, as negotiations with the United States were challenged by attacks across the Persian Gulf this weekend.

Masoud Pezeshkian's mention of the funds appeared aimed at selling the Iranian public on the interim deal, particularly as its grip on the Strait of Hormuz has been tested by efforts to open Oman's territorial waters to both inbound and outbound traffic from the Persian Gulf.

Iran's attacks and threats stopped cargo ships and tankers from moving through the strait, in which about a fifth of all traded oil and natural gas passed in peacetime, creating a global energy crisis.

The strait has long been considered an international waterway despite its location in Iran and Oman’s territorial waters. In recent days, Iran has twice attacked vessels going through a route near the Omani side, drawing retaliatory American airstrikes and concerns that negotiations to reach a formal end to the war could be disrupted. Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday.

Pezeshkian says $6 billion coming to Iran

Pezeshkian offered praise for the interim deal in comments published Monday by the state-run IRNA news agency, calling it “a great victory for the Iranian people.”

“Based on the plans made, $6 billion out of the total $12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out,” he said. He did not elaborate.

Pezeshkian, a reformist within Iran's theocracy, is the highest-ranking official within Iran to reference the release of the funds held by Qatar, a key mediator along with Pakistan in the negotiations. So far, U.S. officials say no frozen Iranian assets have been released. Qatar as well as has not acknowledged any such transfer and Iran attacked a tanker filled with Qatari crude oil this weekend during the crossfire in the Persian Gulf.

Confusion mounts over next round of Iran-US talks

Pakistan, a key mediator, has said talks would resume Tuesday. The Trump administration on Sunday said nothing has been canceled and technical talks are on track for the coming days.

But Kazem Gharibabadi, a senior negotiator for Iran, denied any talks had been scheduled, in comments published by IRNA.

“Although consultations with Qatar, including on following up on the implementation of the other side’s commitments, are continuing as usual, reports by some media about technical talks by the working groups being held in Doha are not confirmed,” he said.

Technical talks involve lower-level diplomats working on the specifics of any deal that would draw top leaders from Iran and the U.S. back to the table.

Story by Jon Gambrell, Associated Press



CONSUMER

With Fourth of July celebrations just days away, shoppers are finding ways to stretch their holiday budgets.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel has the expert tips to help you cut costs while still enjoying the holiday feast:

Fourth of July grocery savings tips to help you spend less on food this holiday

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

More than a year after 12-year-old Emery Chalekian was struck and killed in an Encinitas crosswalk, her family and community members are still fighting for change.

WATCH — Reporter Ava Kershner has more on the community's push for the return of red light cameras in hopes of preventing future tragedies and to honor Emery’s memory:

Encinitas community still pushing for red light cameras, more than a year after 12-year-old killed

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