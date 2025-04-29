Encinitas community showing support in wake of 12-year-old's tragic death

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Just like the flowers resting at the memorials in her honor, a 12-year-old girl is being remembered as vibrant with a bright spirit, one that still shines on the City of Encinitas even after her tragic passing last Friday.

“She was someone’s baby. She was someone’s daughter," said Gia Caso as she approached the tribute to the young girl on Encinitas Boulevard.

You didn't have to know her to be impacted by her loss.

That seemed to be the case for several people who stopped by the same memorial.

“There were sirens. People immediately start texting, ‘What’s going on?’ That’s how we find out most things," said Gia's mother. "A text starts and then families know one another and, you know, you start wondering who it is. Who’s not going to have their daughter come home?”

A parents' worst nightmare unfolded last Friday, April 25 in Encinitas just before 7 p.m.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old was hit and killed while crossing the street at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Village Square Drive.

The North Coastal Sheriff's Station responded to the scene after reports of a westbound Nissan Xterra, driven by a 44-year-old male, collided with a southbound Ford Fusion, also driven by a 44-year-old male.

The Xterra then struck the girl. She died at the scene.

Neither driver suffered any injuries, according to deputies. They both remained on scene after the crash.

A memorial has been growing there ever since.

“This is one of those communities where your kids are out walking around and riding bicycles and everyone watches — we’re a village," Gia's mother said. "We’re really a village. Since Friday, my heart has really been contained for the family and, just, sending love and support.”

The Caso family never knew the girl or her parents.

Another parent who showed up with his young daugther did know them, but not well. Still, it hits close to home.

“My daughter actually hangs out around here a lot," Kieran Castillo said. "Her and her best friend walk these streets. It could’ve been anybody and it’s super unfortunate and we’re just mindblown and sad to hear the horrible news."

The girl was in sixth grade at Park Dale Lane Elementary, where another memorial has emerged.

The school, and Encinitas Union School District, released this statement:

The Park Dale Lane community is filled with deep sadness and devastation at the tragic passing of one of our beloved sixth-grade students. She was a vibrant 12-year-old who shined with creativity, kindness, and a bright spirit. She brought warmth and friendliness wherever she went, inspiring those around her and making her a true joy to know. Her loss will be profoundly felt at our school, and Park Dale Lane will not be the same without her.

A crisis team with counselors is on site and available to support students and staff as long as they are needed in the coming days. Our bond as a school community is strong and we will continue to support one another, care for each other, and find moments of hope and healing amid the sorrow.

A community, already so close, coming together to add color to the darkest of days, one tribute at a time.

“My daughter, Gia, she still goes to high school now with kids from kindergarten," Gia's mother said. “She (the 12-year-old) should’ve had that chance to do the same thing.”

As for the crash itself, investigators said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors but an official caused has not been revealed.

The Sheriff's Office said it did not have additional information to share at this time as of Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

