The Streamline: Larry Millete murder trial begins with opening statements

Here is what you need to know in the May 18, 2026, Streamline newsletter :

This morning, we’re watching for the start of opening statements in the murder trial of Larry Millete, who is charged in connection with the disappearance and death of his wife, Maya.

Michael Chen follows through on the miraculous recovery of a City Heights man who survived a brutal attack that left him with life-threatening injuries.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shares practical tips to help you cut costs before undergoing a medical procedure.



WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, May 18 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, May 18

TOP STORY

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday morning in the long-awaited murder trial of Larry Millete, who is accused of killing his wife, who disappeared from the couple's Chula Vista home more than five years ago.

Millete, 44, is charged with the murder of the mother of his three children, May "Maya" Millete, who has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7, 2021.

While Maya Millete's body has not been located, prosecutors said there is no evidence to suggest she's alive or voluntarily abandoned her family.

Her disappearance drew nationwide attention and prompted an array of searches conducted by her family members and friends that persisted for years after she vanished.

Larry Millete was arrested that October after prosecutors said they'd uncovered evidence suggesting he killed his wife because she sought to leave their marriage.

Evidence presented at a preliminary hearing three years ago indicated Millete reached out to several members of Maya's family and asked them to persuade Maya to change her mind.

Millete also allegedly paid "spell casters" to compel her to give up her plans for divorce.

Among the spells he sought were ones he believed could make his wife love him, while in other instances, Millete sought to have his wife injured, sick or suffer from nightmares either as a form of punishment or so she would be dependent on him, according to preliminary hearing testimony.

Prosecutors have argued Millete's behavior towards Maya was previously controlling and fixated on her whereabouts, with testimony touching on one instance in which Millete allegedly planted a cellphone in her vehicle in order to track her.

But after Maya's disappearance, his behavior rapidly changed, prosecutors argue, as Millete ceased his requests for any spells to be cast on his wife after she vanished, nor did he take part in the numerous searches for Maya in the months that followed.

Police witnesses testified that through surveillance footage they reviewed, there is no evidence of Maya ever leaving the family home after the afternoon of Jan. 7. Maya had plans the following week to take a trip to Big Bear in celebration of her daughter's birthday, as well as a meeting with a divorce attorney, neither of which she appeared for.

Police and prosecutors allege that between 6:45 a.m. and around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, Millete's phone was turned off. Surveillance camera footage shows a black Lexus SUV, allegedly driven by Millete, leave his home at about 6:45 a.m. and return to the home at around 6 p.m.

Millete told investigators that he was at Solana Beach all day with his son, according to testimony, though investigators testified that they could not find evidence confirming Millete's whereabouts that day.

The trial at the Chula Vista courthouse is estimated to last around three months. Millete faces up to 25 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder, as well as an additional count of possessing an assault weapon.

WATCH — ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo has been following the case since January of 2021. She sat down to break down the very latest on what we know and what to expect in court:

The trial of Larry Millete: A look ahead

Story by City News Service



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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A drone strike sparked a fire on the edge of the United Arab Emirates’ sole nuclear power plant on Sunday in what authorities called an “unprovoked terrorist attack.” No one was blamed, but it highlighted the risk of renewed war as the United States and Iran signaled they were ready to fight again.

There were no reported injuries or radiological release. The UAE, which has hosted air defenses and personnel from Israel, recently accused Iran of launching drone and missile attacks. Tensions have risen over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy waterway gripped by Iran, which is under a U.S. naval blockade.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media shortly after a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, whose attack on Iran with the U.S. sparked the war on Feb. 28.

Trump has repeatedly set deadlines for Tehran and then backed off.

“Our armed forces' fingers are on the trigger, while diplomacy is also continuing,” Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said on state television.

The ceasefire remains tenuous, with diplomatic efforts for a more durable peace having faltered. And fighting has heated up between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon despite a nominal ceasefire there.

Trump says Iran has a ticking clock as drone strikes hit near nuclear plant

CONSUMER

Health care expenses can be high, but there are ways to take action and help manage those costs.

Navigating pricing before medical procedures

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

After being brutally beaten and left with severe brain damage, Junior Estrada shocked doctors and his family by regaining consciousness and making a “rock on” hand sign from his hospital bed.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through on how the 28-year-old’s recovery, described as a miracle, has inspired widespread support and prayer as he begins physical therapy:

City Heights assault victim makes 'miracle' recovery

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