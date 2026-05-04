City Heights man brutally attacked by 'known transient', left with severe brain damage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 28-year-old City College graduate remains hospitalized with severe brain damage after being beaten outside his City Heights apartment. A 41-year-old man faces attempted murder charges in connection with the attack.

Louis Estrada was beaten just outside his City Heights apartment complex near 42nd Street after going out to chase off a ‘transient known for causing problems in the area,’ according to his father, Johnny Castillo.

Castillo said his son spotted the man near a back window and went out to chase him off.

"He will sleep there at night. Scream out and wake up the entire complex. He has been kicked out by everybody there," Castillo said.

When Estrada did not return after several minutes, Castillo and his wife went to look for him. A passing driver pointed to to a body in a nearby alley.

“I found him face up, bleeding, struggling to breathe," Castillo said.

A shocked Castillo desperately performed CPR while his wife got in her car and cornered the suspect a few blocks away.

Prosecutors told Castillo his son was beaten with an object and using the pavement.

"He was in a rage. He just didn't stop," Castillo said.

At the hospital, loved ones received a grim diagnosis. Tests confirmed severe brain damage.

"It's not good, doesn't look good," Castillo said.

Despite the dire prognosis, Castillo said his son has defied expectations.

"He wasn't supposed to last 3 days. He’s here past 2 weeks, he's fighting," Castillo said.

Castillo is a constant presence at his son's hospital bedside.

"Most doctors say he won't wake up, but I pray for him. I pray for strength every day," Castillo said.

Estrada, a City College graduate and devoted dog owner, had been planning to return to school to become a plumber.

Police arrested 41-year-old Phillip Hightower in connection with the attack. He was booked on charges including attempted murder.

Castillo said he is leaning on his faith as he waits for justice.

"I want him to answer for what he did. He needs to pay for what he did," Castillo said.

A mental competency hearing for Hightower is scheduled for June 11.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up for the family to help with medical and other expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

