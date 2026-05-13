The Streamline: Jury seated, opening statements date set in Larry Millete murder trial

Here is what you need to know in the May 13, 2026, Streamline newsletter :

More than five years after Chula Vista mother of three Maya Millete disappeared, her husband’s murder trial finally has a start date. We have the latest on what to expect in the long-awaited trial of Larry Millete.

We follow through on a 78-year-old Lakeside woman’s inspiring story of hope — and how the generosity of strangers gave her a new home.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shares simple changes you can make now to save hundreds on your energy bill as summer approaches.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, May 13 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, May 13

TOP STORY

A jury panel that includes six alternate jurors was seated Tuesday for the murder trial of Larry Millete, who is accused of killing his wife, who disappeared from the couple's Chula Vista home more than five years ago.

With a panel selected, opening statements are slated for the morning of May 18 in the long awaited trial of Millete, 44.

He is charged with the murder of the mother of his three children, May "Maya" Millete, who has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7, 2021.

While Maya Millete's body has not been located, prosecutors said there is no evidence to suggest she's alive or voluntarily abandoned her family.

They also allege Maya's desire to leave her marriage prompted Larry Millete to resort to desperate measures to persuade Maya to stay, including by paying "spell casters" to compel her to give up her plans for divorce.

Prosecutors said among the spells Larry sought were ones he believed could make his wife love him, while in other instances, Millete sought to have his wife injured, sick or suffer from nightmares either as a form of punishment or so she would be dependent on him.

But prosecutors said he ceased his requests for any spells to be cast on his wife after she vanished, nor did he take part in the numerous searches for Maya in the months that followed.

In the weeks leading up to the trial, Millete's defense attorneys, Liann Sabatini and Colby Ryan, unsuccessfully sought to have the case dismissed or the lead prosecutor and entire San Diego County District Attorney's Office recused from the case.

The attorneys argued that throughout his preliminary hearing in 2023, the prosecution's witnesses lied about a key factor of the case related to an alleged affair Maya Millete was having with a married co-worker.

In a defense motion to recuse the DA's Office, the attorneys argued this evidence could have pointed to the co-worker as another potential suspect in Maya Millete's killing. The motion argued the co-worker may have "also had motive to kill (her)" because she could have exposed his infidelity, compromising his marriage and their jobs with the U.S. Navy.

However, Superior Court Judge Enrique Camarena, who will preside over the trial, ruled that the defense may not argue to jurors that the co- worker had any role in her killing.

Prosecutors said that as their marriage crumbled, Larry began reaching out to several members of Maya's family and asked them to persuade Maya to change her mind.

Those same family members testified that on prior occasions when Maya could not be located, Larry tended to panic and, in one instance, planted a cellphone in her vehicle in order to track her whereabouts.

They also testified that Maya complained that Larry had been engaging in controlling behavior, including regularly monitoring her communications and wresting control of her finances.

Police witnesses testified that through surveillance footage they reviewed, there is no evidence of Maya ever leaving the family home after the afternoon of Jan. 7. Prosecutors said she had plans the following week to take a trip to Big Bear in celebration of her daughter's birthday, as well as a meeting with a divorce attorney, neither of which she appeared for.

Police and prosecutors allege that between 6:45 a.m. and around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, Millete's phone was turned off and surveillance camera footage shows a black Lexus SUV, allegedly driven by Millete, leave his home at about 6:45 a.m. and return to the home at around 6 p.m.

Millete told investigators that he was at Solana Beach all day with his son, according to testimony, though investigators testified that they could not find evidence confirming Millete's whereabouts that day.

Millete was arrested in October 2021 on suspicion of murdering his wife. He faces up to 25 years to life in state prison if convicted.

Story by City News Service



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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A big rig crash on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton forced authorities to shut down multiple southbound lanes early Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 1:45 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Aliso Creek Rest Area.

While the cause of the wreck was unknown, the CHP reported that the big rig tumbled onto its side and blocked at least three lanes.

Due to the emergency response to the crash, a Sig Alert was issued at 2 a.m.

At 4:30 a.m., the CHP reported the No. 1, 2, and 3 lanes of southbound I-5 at the Rest Area would be closed until 12 p.m. The northbound I-5 No. 1 lane at the Rest Area would also be shut down until 12 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

CONSUMER

Keeping utility costs down during summer months can be difficult, but there are simple changes you can do around the house to save money on your electric bill.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down the surprising ways you can cool down your home and save some cash:

Saving money on your summer power bill: Simple tips to cut energy costs at home

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Eight months after losing her home in the Coches Fire, 78-year-old Sharon Martin has moved into a new mobile home thanks to a community-led rebuilding effort.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with the donations, county crews, and family support that helped her start fresh on the same lot where her old home once stood:

Lakeside senior moves into new home 8 months after Coches Fire

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