Coches Fire resource fair in Lakeside brings hope to woman's recovery journey

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — One woman is taking steps forward after the Coches Fire destroyed her home.

"It's devastating to go in the house and see what's there. There's nothing there," Sharon Martin said.

On Saturday, ABC 10News checked in with Martin to better understand her recovery journey.

"It's like um, being like a death. Being in shock and then going through a grieving process," she said.

Martin is spending her day at the San Diego County Library in Lakeside where a resource fair is being held for those impacted by the the Coches Fire.

In the aftermath, officials with the Lakeside Fire Protection District are doing what they can to protect the area.

"We are going to start going through the neighborhoods to see about what we need to do to remove any of the burnt trees or brush in those areas," said Jeremy Davis, the Fire Marshal with Lakeside Fire Protection District. "We've already talked to some of our partners for resources for fire mitigation and those measures, and we think we have it all lined up where we can help the community out."

The fire began near Interstate 8 and Los Coches Road and burned just over five acres. The blaze destroyed six homes and damaged three.

But Martin has been struggling. She was dropped from her home insurance last year. Martin reached out to the California Fair Plan but never received a response.

Right now, her only income is social security, all while dealing with her own health issues, as she previously shared with ABC 10News.

"Two months ago before this happened, I fell on my driveway and broke my wrist and had surgery, and I came home for a couple days," Martin said. "My daughter and grand daughter who were in the house called 9-1-1 cause I was acting strange. They couldn't (help) me. And I was diagnosed with a mini-stroke."

Martin never thought she would lose her home. She said recovering is going to take some time.

"Keep having flashbacks wanting to go to my home, which was very nurturing and being able to find something in my home," Martin said. "Realizing what I was thinking about that I had was gone just the loss."

Martin's granddaughter started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. Click here for the link.