The Streamline: It's back-to-school day for South Bay students

Here is what you need to know in the July 22, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Thousands of South Bay children are returning to the classroom for the first day of school as a heat wave pushes temperatures higher across San Diego County.

A San Diego woman who survived a violent attack in Mexico is now dealing with another challenge as she works to recover.

As vehicle prices continue to climb, Ryan Hill looks at why affordable cars are becoming harder to find on dealership lots.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, July 22 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, July 22

TOP STORY

While many families across San Diego County are still enjoying summer break, students in several South Bay districts are heading back to class today for the start of the 2026-27 school year.

Sweetwater Union High School District, Chula Vista Elementary School District, South Bay Union School District and National School District all begin classes Wednesday.

WATCH — Reporter Gabe Salazar takes us inside Allen Elementary in Bonita, where teachers spent weeks preparing classrooms and lesson plans to welcome students back for the new school year:

South Bay students head to classes for first day of school

First day of school for other districts in San Diego County:



Alpine Union — Aug. 19

Bonsall — Aug. 13

Borrego Springs — Aug. 17

Cajon Valley Union — Aug. 13

Cardiff — Aug. 17

Carlsbad — Aug. 25

Coronado — Aug. 10

Dehesa — Aug. 12

Del Mar Union — Aug. 10

Encinitas Union — Aug. 11

Escondido Union — Aug. 18

Escondido Union High School — Aug. 18

Fallbrook Union Elementary — Aug. 10

Fallbrook Union High School — Aug. 10

Grossmont Union High School — Aug. 12

Jamul-Dulzura Union — Aug. 13

Julian Union Elementary — Aug. 12

Julian Union High School — Aug. 12

La Mesa-Spring Valley — Aug. 6

Lakeside Union — Aug. 18

Lemon Grove — Aug. 12

Mountain Empire — Aug. 12

Oceanside — Aug. 13

Poway — Aug. 13

Ramona — Aug. 24

Rancho Santa Fe — Aug. 10

San Diego Unified — Aug. 10

San Dieguito Union High School — Aug. 11

San Marcos — Aug. 18

San Pasqual — Aug. 19

San Ysidro — July 27

Santee — Aug. 19

Solana Beach — Aug. 12

Spencer Valley — Aug. 17

Vallecitos — Aug. 13

Valley Center-Pauma — Aug. 20

Vista — Aug. 12

Warner — Aug. 12

BACK-TO-SCHOOL RESOURCES:



PINPOINT WEATHER FORECAST

Super 7-Day Forecast: San Diego County's weather for Wed., July 22

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States and Iran exchanged fire across the Middle East on Wednesday, as officials in both nations called into question diplomatic efforts to stop the war as it threatens to again spin out of control.

The U.S. launched an 11th night of airstrikes on the Islamic Republic, hitting targets across the nation as air defense systems opened fire over the capital, Tehran. It wasn't immediately clear what specific targets the Americans went after in these nighttime strikes.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone fire targeting Jordan's port city of Aqaba, once again attacking just on the doorstep of Israel. The U.S. has been using Israel's main Ben-Gurion International Airport to host its refueler aircraft and has put fighter jets at bases in the country, but Iran has been hesitant to strike for fear of bringing the Israeli military back into the conflict.

Meanwhile, shipping remains largely stalled through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil and natural gas traded passed in peacetime. Iran's attacks on shipping in that waterway sparked the recent series of attacks, and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen are now threatening Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea as well.

That pressure pushed benchmark Brent crude above $94 a barrel in trading, again straining global energy supplies and raising the cost of gasoline in the United States ahead of midterm elections this fall.

Attacks shake Iran and Jordan

Missile alert sirens sounded Wednesday in Jordan’s port city of Aqaba. Jordan’s military said it intercepted four missiles in the Iranian attack, while two others fell in “uninhabited areas.” Plumes of smoke could be seen overhead in Aqaba in videos filmed by people in the nearby Israeli city of Eilat. Jordan said it also intercepted four Iranian drones.

The U.S. military said earlier Wednesday that it had completed an 11th night of strikes on Iran. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that explosions rocked Bushehr, East Azerbaijan, Hamadan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Khuzestan and Sistan and Baluchistan provinces. The U.S. said its targets included aircraft hangars and drone storage sites.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard insisted the country's retaliatory attacks would continue.

Before the latest strikes, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni visited Pakistan, a key mediator in the conflict, seeking to revive diplomacy. But it was unclear what new arrangement might be reached to end the war, which lately has become a battle for control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump gave a dim view on possible talks, saying the U.S. had “no interest in meeting.” He signaled that U.S. forces could soon target an area of Iran close to one of its main sites for enriching uranium.

At a regional summit in the Philippines, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced Iran's actions in the strait.

“If we create a precedent in the Middle East where a nation state can decide that they are going to control an international waterway, charge a toll and if you don’t pay them, blow up your ships, we have created a very dangerous precedent which will repeat itself in other parts of the world, including in this region,” he said.

The U.S. in response to Iran's attacks restarted a blockade of Iranian ports, turning around vessels engaged in trading Iranian oil.

Story by Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press



CONSUMER

Buying a new car is a major financial decision — and it’s becoming even more expensive, according to a new report from Edmunds.

The company’s latest data shows the average price of a new vehicle climbed to $48,402 in 2025, up more than $11,000 from roughly $37,000 in 2019.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill shows the steps car shoppers can take to lower their monthly payments:

New report details just how much a new car will cost you and the reasons why

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A Mission Beach woman shot during a violent carjacking attempt in Tijuana is now facing another uphill battle: Mounting fees to recover her SUV while she heals from multiple surgeries.

WATCH — Cassandra Light shares with reporter Michael Chen the terrifying moments of the attack and the frustrations she’s encountering as she works to get her life back on track:

Mission Beach woman shot in Tijuana faces mounting bills to recover SUV

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