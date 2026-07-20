Saving money on back-to-school supplies: Tips to stretch your budget this year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Back-to-school shopping season is here, and families are looking for ways to keep costs down while still getting everything on their supply lists.

According to the National Retail Federation, families will spend close to $864 on back-to-school shopping this year. Of that, nearly $147 will be spent specifically on school supplies.

Price-checking in advance is one of the best ways to find better deals, since most stores advertise their items online.

Many families are heading to discount stores like Dollar Tree to find cheaper prices. Backpacks there are available for just $5 — compared to the $20 to $50 most parents typically spend on a backpack, with most coming with a matching pencil pouch or lunchbox.

Shopper Janice Andre said the savings are hard to ignore.

"I mean it's a no brainer. Even though not everything's a dollar anymore, it's gone up a bit, but it's still amazing in the price."

Because kids tend to gravitate toward big brands and trendy items, stores like Dollar Tree are also pushing novelty items — like a trendy pen for just under $2.

For those who prefer big-box bargains, Walmart's Rollback Specials offer marked-down prices on popular items. Walmart Store Manager Carolina Arredondo said the savings on everyday supplies can add up quickly.

"So what did that used to be? This one used to be 54 cents and now they're for 25 cents."

Arredondo said the deals extend to other staples as well.

"This composition book was 97 cents and right now they're rollback for 38 cents."

"Erasers for 47 cents. You get 2 erasers for 47 cents."

Experts also recommend buying multi-pack items when shopping for more than one child and splitting them up to maximize savings.

And if you find a good deal, stock up and save the extras for next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.