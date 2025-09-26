The Streamline: Miramar Air Show takes off; traveling during 'shoulder season'

Happy Friday, San Diego!

All eyes will be on the skies as the Miramar Air Show, one of San Diego’s most popular events, kicks off this morning. We have details on this year’s event — which will be an extra special show of our military might as we also celebrate 250 years of the Marine Corps.

If you’re heading out to MCAS Miramar for this weekend’s events, Tali Letoi has your microclimate forecasts to help you plan your trip.

We've got all of that and more news you can use in your morning newsletter for Friday, Sept. 26, 2025:

TOP STORY:

2025 Miramar Air Show schedule

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The three-day Miramar Air Show returns to San Diego starting Friday, kicking off a weekend of aerial displays and unforgettable experiences throughout this weekend.

The largest military air show at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will proceed through Sunday rain or shine.

Scheduled performances include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor demo, an MV-22 Osprey demo and USS Socom Paracommandos, as well as civilian pilots like Vicky Benzing and Aarron Deliu.

The full schedule of events can be viewed at https://miramarairshow.com/schedule.

Static displays of a host of military and civilian aircraft will also be on hand. The Air Show Expo will also showcase aviation-related products and displays for industry fans.

Parking and general admission are free, though "preferred" seating options are available for purchase at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/2025-mcas-sd-ca

While tickets aren't required, attendees over 18 years of age will have to present a valid form of government-issued identification for entry. Non- U.S. citizens or anyone without legal permanent residence status will be required to show a passport for entry.

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Former FBI Director James Comey is fighting to clear his name after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of lying to Congress.

The investigation relates to Comey’s 2020 congressional testimony about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

While President Trump has called for Comey’s prosecution and referred to the indictment as “justice,” the former FBI director has maintained his innocence.

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I'm innocent. So, let's have a trial,” Comey said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Some Democrats claim Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department, accusing him of demanding the DOJ prosecute his perceived political enemies.

If convicted, Comey could face up to five years in prison.

He is set to be arraigned Oct. 9.

READ FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/us-news/crime/ex-fbi-director-james-comey-charged-with-making-false-statement-obstruction-ap-source-says

CONSUMER:

Going on vacations does not have to stop for those who aren’t tied to a school schedule. In fact, some reports show this time of year might be the best time to travel.

WATCH — Scripps News Group's Jane Caffrey explains how you can take advantage of some great deals by traveling during what's known as "shoulder season”:

Save money by traveling during 'shoulder season'

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A new community hub is now open in downtown San Diego to help people repair and reuse certain everyday items instead of throwing them away.

The local nonprofit group Zero Waste San Diego opened its first storefront -- The Reuse & Repair Collective -- at 611 Beech St. in the Cortez Hill neighborhood.

The space aims to teach people how to fix broken items or extend the life of products.

“It's going to help people who don't have the space to repair things at home, don't have the tools to repair those homes, and maybe need a little bit of help. We're going to come here to make an appointment, and we'll work together to fix your things,” said Zero Waste San Diego President Laura Anthony.

The nonprofit has already kept more than 40,000 pounds of waste out of landfills through its fix-it clinics since 2016.

WATCH — Reporter Marie Coronel's April 2025 report on Zero Waste San Diego's "Fixit Clinic" initiative:

Knowing when to replace or fix appliances

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: