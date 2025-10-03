The Streamline: Layoffs loom as government shutdown continues; shopping for Halloween costumes on a budget

Good Friday morning, San Diego!

As the government shutdown enters its third day, the Trump administration is preparing for the possibility of carrying out federal worker layoffs -- actions that could directly impact the San Diego region.

Plus, we’re following through with residents in the North County about the approval of a controversial housing development that they believe will put lives at risk.

With Halloween coming up really soon, consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how you can look good while saving a lot of cash.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hopes for a quick end to the government shutdown were fading Friday as Republicans and Democrats dug in for a prolonged fight and President Donald Trump readied plans to unleash layoffs and cuts across the federal government.

Senators were headed back to the Capitol for another vote on government funding on the third day of the shutdown, but there has been no sign of any real progress toward ending their standoff. Democrats are demanding that Congress extend health care benefits, while Republicans are trying to wear them down with day after day of voting on a House-passed bill that would reopen the government temporarily, mostly at current spending levels.

“Until they have eight or hopefully more — 10 or more — people who want to, decide they want to end the government shutdown, I'm not sure this goes anywhere,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Thursday.

Although Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress, the Senate's filibuster rules make it necessary for the government funding legislation to gain support from at least 60 of the 100 senators. That's given Democrats a rare opportunity to use their 47 Senate seats to hold out in exchange for policy concessions. The party has chosen to rally on the issue of health care, believing it could be key to their path back to power in Washington.

Their primary demand is that Congress extend tax credits that were boosted during the COVID-19 pandemic for health care plans offered under the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “Understand this, over the last few days and over the next few days, what you’re going to see is more than 20 million Americans experience dramatically increased health care premiums, co-pays and deductibles because of the Republican unwillingness to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.”

The shutdown gamble

Democrats are running the high-risk strategy of effectively voting for a government shutdown to make their stand. Trump has vowed to make it as painful as possible for them.

The Republican president has called the government funding lapse an “unprecedented opportunity” to make vast cuts to federal agencies and potentially lay off federal workers, rather than the typical practice of furloughing them. White House budget director Russ Vought has already announced that he is withholding funds for infrastructure projects in states with Democratic senators.

Jeffries displayed no signs of budging under those threats.

“The cruelty that they might unleash on everyday Americans using the pretense of a shutdown is only going to backfire against them,” he said during an interview with The Associated Press and other outlets at the Capitol.

Still, the shutdown, no matter how long it lasts, could have far-reaching effects on the economy. Roughly 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, and they could lose out on $400 million in daily wages. That loss in wages until after the government reopens could drive down wider demand for goods and services.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday that “real pain is being inflicted upon the American people because 44 Democrats in the Senate have voted for the third time to reject” Republican legislation that would reopen the government and keep spending levels mostly the same.

Who will take the blame?

The American public usually spreads the blame around to both major political parties when it comes to a government shutdown. While Trump took a significant portion of the blame during the last partial government shutdown in 2018 as he demanded funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, this standoff could end differently because now it is Democrats making the policy demands.

Still, lawmakers were relentlessly trying to make their case to the American public with a constant beat of news conferences, social media videos and livestreams. Congressional leaders have been especially active.

Both sides expressed confidence that the other would ultimately be found at fault. And in the House, party leaders seemed to be moving farther apart rather than closer to making a deal to end the shutdown.

Jeffries on Thursday called for a permanent extension to the ACA tax credits. Meanwhile, Johnson told reporters that “conservatives are very concerned about the subsidies,” saying they have “lots of problems.”

Talks in the Senate

A few senators have engaged in bipartisan talks about launching negotiations on extending the ACA tax credits for one year while the Senate votes to reopen the government for several weeks. But those discussions are in their early stages and appear to have little involvement from leadership.

As senators prepared for their last scheduled vote for the week on Friday, they appeared resigned to allow the shutdown to continue at least into next week. Thune said that if the vote failed, he would “give them the weekend to think about it” before holding more votes.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, in a floor speech, called for Republicans to work with her and fellow Democrats to find “common ground” on the ACA subsidies, saying their expiration would impact plenty of people in states with GOP senators — especially in rural areas where farmers, ranchers and small business owners purchase their own health insurance.

“Unfortunately, right now our Republican colleagues are not working with us to find a bipartisan agreement to prevent the government shutdown and address the health care crisis,” she said. “We know that even when they float ideas — which we surely do appreciate — in the end the president appears to make the call.”

Story by Stephen Groves and Matt Brown, Associated Press

Ethan Swope/AP Flames rise from the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

A massive fire at the Chevron El Segundo Refinery was burning early Friday, with flames seen from several miles away.

The fire at the oil processing plant was reported just after 9 p.m. Thursday, according to broadcast reports. Witnesses told Los Angeles TV station KCAL News they heard what sounded like an explosion before flames tore through the refinery.

Video from the scene showed orange flames shooting toward the sky.

The refinery is the "largest producing oil refinery on the West Coast, processing more than 276,000 barrels of crude per day," according to its website.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

"Chevron fire department personnel, including emergency responders from the cities of El Segundo and Manhattan Beach are actively responding to an isolated fire inside the Chevron El Segundo Refinery. All refinery personnel and contractors have been accounted for and there are no injuries," reads a statement from Chevron, per ABC 7 in Los Angeles.

"No evacuation orders for area residents have been put in place by emergency response agencies monitoring the incident, and no exceedances have been detected by the facilities fence line monitoring system."

Gov. Gavin Newsom "has been briefed on the incident," according to a statement from his office, which "is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on social media that she has been briefed on the fire and spoken with Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, whose Second District includes El Segundo.

The Los Angeles Fire Department "stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request," Bass wrote, adding "there is no known impact to" Los Angeles International Airport.

Mitchell told KCAL News no evacuation orders have been issued and the fire had been confined to one area at the refinery.

"There is no cause for alarm for El Segundo and for the surrounding area," Mitchell told the station.

Fire crews fought the blaze by shooting streams of water at it.

The refinery's on-site fire department and the El Segundo Fire Department train together in anticipation of these types of events, said El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel.

Concern about air quality was on the minds of several residents who gathered a block or so from the refinery to watch the fire.

Mitchell told The New York Times that as of early Friday, sensors had not indicated any serious air quality issues.

The Los Angeles Times reported traffic was diverted away from the scene while road closures were put in place along nearby streets such as Rosecrans Avenue from Vista Del Mar to Pacific Coast Highway and along Pacific Coast Highway from Rosecrans Avenue to El Segundo Boulevard.

A shelter in place order was issued for the nearby Manhattan Beach's Tree Section Neighborhood due to the fire and will be in effect until 2 a.m. Friday. All residents and pets are advised to remain indoors.

Story by City News Service



With Halloween costume spending expected to reach $4.3 billion this year according to the National Retail Federation, many families are looking for ways to save money while still finding the perfect costume.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows where you can find a fun Halloween costume that won't put a scare in your wallet:

Saving money on a Halloween costume

Earlier this week, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors gave their approval to a new housing development in unincorporated Escondido that has many area residents concerned.

The Harmony Grove Village South development will be built near an area off Country Club Drive where the Cocos Fire burned in 2014.

However, residents are worried that the addition of a new community will overwhelm the only evacuation road in the area.

WATCH — Reporter Dani Miskell has more on the Board's decision and reaction from neighbors:

Controversial North County housing development approved

