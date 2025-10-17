The Streamline: Details on Marine Corps 250th birthday celebration; dealing with tipping fatigue

Happy Friday!

This morning, we’re detailing what is planned for Saturday’s Marine Corps 250th birthday celebration at Camp Pendleton and how it is expected to impact travel in the area this weekend.

Tipping is everywhere — from coffee shops to dry cleaning businesses — and many consumers say it’s wearing them out. We’re breaking down tipping fatigue and what to do when the screen turns to you.

Plus, meteorologist Megan Parry gets you ready for a weekend warm-up with her microclimate forecasts.

Here's what's going on in the Streamline newsletter for October 17:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, Oct. 17 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, Oct. 17

TOP STORY:

Interstate 5 will stay open this weekend despite initial concerns that the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday celebration at Camp Pendleton would force the freeway to shut down.

Saturday's military celebration, titled “America’s Marines250: From Sea to Shore — A Celebration of Amphibious Strength,” is slated to feature live-fire demonstrations by air, land, and sea on the base -- and near the freeway.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are expected to attend the festivities, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Gov. Newsom’s office said they informed federal authorities they were considering closing a stretch of I-5 in the immediate area for safety reasons.

In response, military officials said, “All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols. No public highways or transportation routes will be closed.”

Late Thursday, Newsom said of the situation, “We were under the understanding that we're going to close I-5; up to 80,000 vehicles on Friday, tomorrow and Saturday, and then they seem to have backed off on that.

We’re going to move forward with a display, doing something, but they're not clearly sharing that with state officials. It was foundational and fundamental that we needed to be part of that if we were going to shut down the freeway and make sure it was done in an appropriate manner. But it appears, as I said, they've backed off. So, to be determined, what they are proposing to do.

We're proud of this country, proud of our military, proud of the 250th anniversary. Anything we can do to celebrate our vets, to celebrate our heroes, I'm all for it. Let's just do in coordination and collaboration with state and local leaders.

That continues to be a struggle with this administration that is more interested in doing things to people than doing things with people in relationship to these kinds of activities.”

Because of Saturday’s event, train service will be temporarily paused south of San Juan Capistrano from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Additionally, no bus bridge service will be offered.

Amtrak said other trains throughout the day will operate on a normal schedule but with potential delays.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(AP) — Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss who captivated audiences with his elaborate makeup and smoke-filled guitar, has died. He was 74.

Frehley's agent says he died peacefully Thursday surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey, following a recent fall.

Family members say in a statement that they are “completely devastated and heartbroken” but will cherish his laughter and celebrate the kindness he bestowed upon others.

Kiss' hits included “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Detroit Rock City.” It was known for theatrical stage shows with fireworks, smoking instruments and fake blood.

Band members famously wore body armor, platform boots, wigs and their signature black-and-white face paint.

CONSUMER:

From your morning coffee to takeout meals, those tip screens are virtually unavoidable, and many customers are simply over it.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel spoke to an expert to find out what to do when the option to tip is non-negotiable:

Tipping fatigue grows as customers face pressure from digital payment screens

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

San Diego County residents are turning to rain barrels to make the most of this past Tuesday's rainfall, with environmental advocates saying even small amounts of precipitation can provide months of garden irrigation.

WATCH — Reporter Yasmeen Ludy shows how you can harness Mother Nature to save rainwater for your garden:

Rain barrels help San Diego County residents capture stormwater

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: