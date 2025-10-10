The Streamline: San Diego drivers paying price for 'daylighting' violations

Hello Friday!

This morning, we’re taking a look at the big impact California’s “daylighting” law is having on San Diego drivers’ pocketbooks just seven months after enforcement began.

We have the latest on the ceasefire in Gaza that took effect today, with Israeli troops pulling back and Palestinians returning home.

Meteorologist Megan Parry gets you ready for this possibly wet weekend with her microclimate forecasts.

Here's what's cooking in this morning's newsletter:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, Oct. 10 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, Oct. 10

TOP STORY:

Several months after California’s “daylighting” parking law took effect, there are still many San Diegans who have not yet caught on to the rules and are paying the price.

The state law makes it illegal to park vehicles within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection, regardless of the curb being painted red or not. The law was passed to make pedestrians and bicyclists more visible to motorists.

After an initial enforcement period where fines were $77.50, the price has since jumped to the current $117.50.

City data obtained by ABC 10News shows San Diego Police issued over 11,000 tickets related to the daylighting law from March to August — that’s about $1.4 million in fines in that span.

The city has collected about $818,000 in fines so far.

ABC 10News learned some of the most ticketed areas in San Diego are North Park, Hillcrest, South Park and Golden Hill.

One driver told ABC 10News, “I definitely would be frustrated if I got a ticket for that just because I feel like there hasn't been a lot of information about it and a lot of people just don't know.”

The city has painted over 1,000 curbs red to make it clear to drivers that they cannot park there.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The Israel Defense Forces announced that a ceasefire with Hamas began at noon local time Friday.

The IDF said its troops began positioning along updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages. The IDF added that Southern Command troops are deployed in the area and will continue to remove any immediate threat.

The 20-point plan calls for an immediate end to the war, the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to an “agreed-upon line,” and the demilitarization of Gaza — including Hamas giving up all of its weapons.

Additionally, about 200 U.S. troops are reportedly being sent to Israel to support and monitor the ceasefire deal as part of a team that includes partner nations, nongovernmental organizations and private-sector players, U.S. officials said.

President Trump said he plans to travel to the Middle East this weekend ahead of the release of the hostages.

CONSUMER:

We're now in October and if you want to get into the Halloween spirit, there are ways to do so without breaking the bank:

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how you can pick up pumpkins at great prices this season:

How to save money on pumpkins this Halloween season

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A street in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood has finally been renamed after a man known for his influence in the hair care industry.

Tooley Avenue is now Willie L. Morrow Way, in honor of the local man who invented the Afro pick and the California curl hairstyle.

WATCH — Reporter Jane Kim was at the unveiling ceremony held on Willie Morrow's 85th birthday:

Willie L. Morrow Way: Street in Encanto renamed for San Diego pioneer

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: