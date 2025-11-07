The Streamline: FAA flight cuts begin at San Diego International Airport; explaining the Pokémon card craze

Good morning, San Diego!

Here's what you need to know for Friday, November 7:

Canceled and delayed flights are expected today as the Federal Aviation Administration begins scaling back its operations at San Diego International Airport and 39 other major U.S. airports due to the government shutdown.

Perla Shaheen follows through with a Carmel Valley man who finally had a chance to say goodbye to his father, who was captured by Hamas at the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Collecting, trading, and selling Pokémon cards has been a trendy hobby for many years, but Marie Coronel explains the more recent explosion in its popularity.

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, Nov. 7 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, Nov. 7

TOP STORY:

San Diego International Airport travelers are being urged to prepare for potential cancellations or delays today as a cut in flights takes effect at dozens of major U.S. airports.

Earlier this week, the Department of Transportation called for a 10% reduction on flights at 40 hubs across the nation. The flight cuts will increase gradually:



Friday, Nov. 7: 4% of flights cut

Tuesday, Nov. 11: 6%

Thursday, Nov. 13: 8%

Friday, Nov. 14: 10%

Full list of U.S. airports impacted: https://www.10news.com/life/travel/atlanta-lax-and-ohare-reportedly-among-airports-facing-cuts-due-to-government-shutdown

The cuts are the result of the ongoing federal government shutdown, which has led to staffing issues among air traffic controllers. The controllers are considered essential workers who are instructed to continue working despite the closure and not receiving paychecks.

The shutdown has also led to TSA agent staffing shortages.

According to the air-travel tracking website FlightAware, in San Diego, seven inbound flights for Friday had already been canceled as of Thursday, along with nine inbound flights.

Travelers can check San Diego International Airport flight departures and arrivals at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.

United Airlines posted a message on its website stating, "We're making updates to our schedule and will let you know if your flight is affected as soon as possible, but anyone flying between Nov. 6 and 13 can request a refund or reschedule for free."

United listed its FAA-mandated flight cancellations though Sunday, Nov. 9 at https://www.united.com/en/us/fly/company/company-info/airline-schedule-reductions.html

Southwest Airlines posted a notice saying "the vast majority" of its customers will not be affected but said anyone with flights booked through Wednesday can adjust their travel plans at no cost, "or receive a refund if they choose not to travel, regardless of whether their flight is affected."

"We will communicate directly with affected customers as soon as possible," according to Southwest.

Delta Air Lines also advised customers of flight reduction and provided guidance for travelers about how they can change or cancel their flights without any financial penalties.

The Alaska Air Group, which includes Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, said, “Most of our cancellations are on routes with a higher frequency of flights, allowing most guests to be reaccommodated with as little disruption as possible.”

Read their complete statement at https://news.alaskaair.com/on-the-record/faa-mandated-flight-reductions-and-impacts-to-alaska-air-group.

Frontier Airlines stated that it expects most of its flights to operate as planned, but it will communicate with passengers whose travel plans may be impacted by the cuts.

"Customers whose flights are canceled or delayed for more than three hours (domestic flights) or six hours (international flights) are able to rebook or to request a refund," according to the airline.

WATCH — Reporter Dani Miskell spoke to travel agents and consumer watchdogs about consumers’ rights if their flights are canceled and the money they could get back:

Travelers worry their weekend flights will be canceled

City News Service contributed to this report

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The world’s richest man was just handed a chance to become history’s first trillionaire.

Elon Musk won a shareholder vote on Thursday that would give the Tesla CEO stock worth $1 trillion if he hits certain performance targets over the next decade.

The vote followed weeks of debate over his management record and whether anyone deserved such unprecedented pay, drawing heated commentary from small investors to giant pension funds and even the pope.

It was a resounding victory for Musk, showing that investors still have faith in him as the car company struggles with plunging sales and profits.

Story by The Associated Press

Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire

CONSUMER:

Pokémon cards are experiencing a massive comeback decades after their initial popularity in the 1990s, with collectors and card shops struggling to keep up with unprecedented demand.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows what is driving the latest boom as some cards fetch hundreds of dollars:

Pokemon cards experience massive resurgence as collectors cash in on childhood nostalgia

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A Carmel Valley man was finally able to hold a funeral for his father this weekend, more than two years after the 84-year-old was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

WATCH — Reporter Perla Shaheen follows through with Rotem Cooper to learn about the way he wants to rebuild the neighborhood where his father lived:

Carmel Valley man finally lays father to rest after two years in Hamas captivity

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: