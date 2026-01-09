The Streamline: Friday, January 9, 2026

In today’s edition of the Streamline newsletter, here’s what you need to know:

Many San Diegans took to the streets in downtown to protest a deadly ICE shooting that claimed the life of a mother of three in Minneapolis. Demonstrators gathered to call for accountability, sending a clear message to the agency. Our crews were on the scene to capture the voices and demands fueling the rally.

It’s been a year since the devastating Eaton Fire destroyed homes and upended lives. For local families who lost everything, recovery has been slow but determined. We checked in with survivors to see where they stand today and how the rebuilding process is shaping their futures.

In consumer news, if you’re looking to save money at the grocery store, couponing might be worth a try. We share easy, practical steps to get started so you can instantly trim costs without the hassle.

TOP STORY

Fatal ICE shooting sparks protests, investigation dispute in Minnesota

Tensions are rising across the U.S. after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot to death by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis earlier this week.

From the East Coast to San Diego, protesters have taken to the street to express outrage over the tragedy.

Court documents obtained by ABC News identify the ICE agent who shot Good as Jonathan Ross, a 10-year veteran of the agency’s Special Response Team.

Homeland Security officials have defended Ross’ actions, claiming he acted in self-defense during what was described as a dispute about Good moving her vehicle.

Homeland Security also said Ross was dragged by a vehicle in a separate incident in Minnesota last summer.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said federal investigators are blocking state authorities from accessing case materials and evidence.

Legal experts said the state of Minnesota can still file charges against the agent involved.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

For a second straight night, groups of people hit the streets of downtown San Diego to speak out following the deadly Minneapolis shooting.

Protests held downtown in response to deadly Minneapolis shooting by ICE agent

CONSUMER

The digital coupon market is a $10.6 billion industry, and it is expected to grow by another $2 billion by the end of 2026.

And if you’re not using coupons, you’re missing out on ways to cut down the costs when you checkout.

How to start couponing for more store savings

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

One year after the devastating Eaton Fire destroyed thousands of homes in Altadena, local families impacted by the fire are reflecting on a difficult year of recovery and their plans to rebuild.

San Diego families mark one-year anniversary of Eaton Fire

