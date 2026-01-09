San Diego protesters rally against ICE shooting that killed Minneapolis woman

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of San Diego residents gathered outside the federal building Wednesday to protest the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis.

The peaceful demonstration was organized by a coalition of local organizations, including several local unions and immigration advocacy groups, in direct response to the ICE shooting that occurred Wednesday in Minnesota.

Protesters denounced not only the shooting itself but also the administration's response and justification of the ICE officer's actions. The shooting death of Good was captured on video from several angles.

"It is frustration, sadness, anger, all of the above," one protester said.

Another demonstrator expressed hope for change: "I think there's something deeply sick in our country, and I hope that we can come together and make it better."

Before the protest began, tense moments unfolded involving Department of Homeland Security police after a man said he stopped to drop off water ahead of the event. Dan Shook-Castillo said he pulled over at a red curb and was quickly approached by federal police, who asked for his identification.

"When I said, why do I need to show you my ID? I initially refused, and then I was handcuffed," Shook-Castillo said.

Shook-Castillo was released with a parking citation and a $130 fine. Federal police have not responded to questions about the incident.

The protesters heard from multiple speakers who, like protesters in Minnesota, want ICE out of San Diego. They called on the community to stay involved and speak up against what they consider wrong.

"ICE needs to get out of our streets. We do not want them here. They need to get out," one speaker said.

Another protester suggested alternatives to current immigration enforcement: "It seems that there can be a much better way to provide people with safe access to the immigration process without the use of terror."

Benjamin Prado with Union del Barrio, who regularly conducts community patrols in San Diego County, expressed concerns about ICE operations in local neighborhoods.

"We're always worried about the violent character. That's why we're out there because we need to be documenting every instance as possible whenever they come into our neighborhoods," Prado said.

Arturo Gonzalez, an independent activist who also documents ICE and Border Patrol activity in San Diego, said the Minneapolis shooting has heightened his concerns.

"Nobody, not even myself, has ever thought that I could possibly lose my life until yesterday," Gonzalez said.

Scenes in San Diego have also turned chaotic during ICE operations, as community members document and confront enforcement activities and alert the community to the federal agency's presence.

"We are not impeding. We are just warning the communities of their presence," Gonzalez said..

Prado emphasized that community monitoring will continue: "We're gonna continue to monitor, we're gonna continue to document because this is precisely the reason why we do that work."

A spokesperson for ICE provided the following statement:

ICE encourages Americans to exercise their Constitutional rights of free speech and peaceful assembly; however, we remind peaceful protestors to remain cautious as rioters and agitators fueled by unhinged rhetoric by activists and politicians are responsible for a 1,300% increase in assaults against ICE officers and an 8,000% increase in death threats. The vilification of the brave men and women in ICE law enforcement must STOP! They are risking their lives to remove murderers, MS-13 gang members, pedophiles, rapists truly the worst of the worst from America's streets, and despite a historic number of acts of violence against them, remain undeterred in their mission to keep America safe.

Another protest is scheduled for Thursday evening.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

