The Streamline: Fallout from mayor's budget plan that calls for significant cuts

Here is what you need to know in the April 16, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Mayor Todd Gloria is proposing deep cuts to San Diego’s budget in an effort to close a nearly $120 million shortfall. We’ll break down which city services and programs could be reduced -- and what that might mean for essential services in your neighborhood.

Overnight, San Diego County sheriff’s officials released new details about the tense moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in the East Village during a Padres game at Petco Park.

And if you’ve got a green thumb but don’t want to spend a lot, Marie Coronel shares tips on creating a beautiful garden for just a fraction of the cost.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, April 16 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, April 16

TOP STORY

America’s Finest City is planning to tighten its belt.

Mayor Todd Gloria on Wednesday said the City of San Diego is facing a $118 million budget gap, and his new $6.4 billion plan for Fiscal Year 2027 aims to close it.

The mayor’s proposal means some tough changes, including shorter hours at libraries and recreation centers, layoffs for city employees, and a pause on arts and cultural grants.

Gloria said the moves are necessary to get San Diego back on solid financial ground.

“Let this be the year that we make very, very tough choices and let this be a rebuilding year, next year and the year after that so that we can grow back the services that people expect. But right now we're holding the line on the priorities and we're working toward a better day where we can increase the service levels and better meet the expectations of our community,” Gloria said in a Wednesday press conference.

View the mayor’s full proposal at https://www.sandiego.gov/finance/draft.

RELATED COVERAGE :



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

A woman suspected of stabbing a man was shot by San Diego police officers during a confrontation in the East Village Wednesday evening, according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.

At around 5 p.m., SDPD officers were called to the intersection of 16th Street and Island Avenue over a reported assault in which a woman “was actively stabbing an adult male.”

Officers located the woman and ordered her to drop the object that she was holding. However, sheriff’s officials stated the woman “advanced toward the officers, and additional commands were given for her to drop the object. One San Diego Police officer discharged multiple rounds, striking the suspect. The suspect was also tased during the incident.”

Officers rendered medical aid before the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Sheriff’s officials said the woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to sheriff’s officials, no SDPD officers were hurt in the incident; the man allegedly attacked by the woman was not injured.

The woman, who was not identified, was expected to be booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

Under county protocol, the sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident.

The circumstances that led to the reported stabbing and officer-involved shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

CONSUMER

From the soil to the seeds, the cost of a new garden can add up fast.

WATCH — Consumer reporter shows how a little planning can help you get the most bang for your buck at the nursery:

Keys to saving money as you start your new garden

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The California Coastal Commission has approved a permit that will allow SeaWorld San Diego to replace its popular fireworks shows with drone shows.

SeaWorld San Diego has used fireworks since 1968, but over the years, the theme park has faced numerous lawsuits and complaints about noise and scaring pets and wildlife.

Additionally, environmental groups have said the fireworks also leave behind debris in the water.

SeaWorld San Diego plans to start the drone shows in May.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: