Environmental groups sue SeaWorld over Mission Bay firework pollution

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — They’re bright, loud and a Fourth of July tradition. However, fireworks can also be problematic, not only for pets at home.

Two environmental groups in San Diego say SeaWorld’s fireworks in particular, are polluting Mission Bay.

"They are not cleaning up the fireworks debris and the trash and the plastics that are a result of these shows," Executive Director of San Diego Coastkeeper Phillip Musegaas said.

San Diego Coastkeeper and CERF say SeaWorld agreed to cleanup rules in a previous settlement over a decade ago.

But they say the company isn’t holding up its end.

“Last year or so, we launched an investigation. We actually sent a diver into the water around the fireworks barge that's operated by SeaWorld," Musegaas said.

What they’ve found are plastic wires and firework caps.

San Diego Coastkeeper San Diego Coastkeeper diver finds wires in Mission Bay

“We found a lot of debris along the shoreline, especially at low tide," Musegaas said.

San Diego Coastkeeper San Diego Coastkeeper finds alleged firework debris on the shore of Mission Bay

The groups say it’s not just litter, it’s long-term damage.

"There's a compounding effect," Musegaas said. "There's a lot of physical debris and then over time you're just getting a build up of metals and plastics and contamination that are very bad for marine life."

The 40-page lawsuit says SeaWorld is violating the Clean Water Act. It accuses the park of skipping required cleanups after shows and discharging poorly treated wastewater into the bay.

The groups wants SeaWorld to start thinking differently about their firework shows.

"Long term they really should be looking at alternatives, you know, using drones instead of fireworks," Musegaas said. "Especially if you're going to do a show over water, over a marine coastal waterway.”

ABC10 news reached out to SeaWorld San Diego who declined to comment on the lawsuit.

They’re still planning their Fourth of July firework show next Friday.