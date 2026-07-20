The Streamline: Expect even more heat and humidity across San Diego County this week

Here is what you need to know in the July 20, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



We’re tracking the latest microclimate forecasts as soaring temperatures and rising humidity keep San Diego County on high alert.

Military officials have identified the two U.S. service members killed over the weekend amid the conflict with Iran.

As students in Chula Vista head back to class this week, Marie Coronel shares smart ways families can save on in-demand school supplies.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, July 20 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, July 20

TOP STORY

As temperatures climb across San Diego County, officials are urging people to check on and protect those most vulnerable to the dangerous heat.

WATCH — Anchor Gabe Salazar takes a closer look at the volunteers stepping up to deliver meals and other support to help seniors stay safe and find relief:

Seniors around San Diego getting help from volunteers has heat rises

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

The U.S. has identified the soldiers killed in Iranian attacks on an American base in Jordan as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas.

In a statement Monday, the Defense Department said Feehan was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Gonzales was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command in Ansbach, Germany.

Their deaths were among three U.S. service members killed over the weekend. Seventeen U.S. service members have died since the war began in late February.

CONSUMER

Back-to-school shopping season is here, but heading to the store without a plan can quickly send your checkout total climbing.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shares smart ways to stay on budget while still snagging those must-have school supplies:

Saving money on back-to-school supplies: Tips to stretch your budget this year

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

KGTV

As heat and humidity continue to build across San Diego County, local agencies are staying on alert for the next wildfire threat.

Support is also growing from the sky, with Cal Fire reopening its upgraded Ramona Air Attack Base.

The agency replaced decades-old tarmac with a newly paved flight line that can accommodate more aircraft, including a C-130 Hercules capable of dropping 4,000 gallons of fire retardant in a single pass.

Cal Fire officials say the improvements are essential as crews battle increasingly dangerous wildfires across the region.

“In the last 20 years, we’ve seen explosive fires — some of the most destructive and largest fires we’ve seen in California’s history. So being able to update the facility, upgrade our aircraft, is key to being able to meet the changing environment that we’re seeing with wildland fires, especially here in San Diego,” said Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette.

The upgraded aircraft recently assisted crews battling the Sorrento and Camp Pendleton fires.

The enhancements extend beyond the runway. Cal Fire says staffing at the base has increased to as many as 40 personnel per day, up from about 10 in previous years, helping crews respond faster and more efficiently when fires break out.

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