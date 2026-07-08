Pipeline Fire at Camp Pendleton fully contained at 1,065 acres burned

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (CNS) - Firefighters Wednesday fully contained a brush fire that blackened over 1,000 acres and temporarily forced evacuations at Camp Pendleton earlier in the week.

The blaze, dubbed the Pipeline Fire, broke out early Monday afternoon near Hammond Drive and Stuart Mesa Road in the southwestern reaches of the U.S. Marine Corps installation. As of Wednesday morning, the burn area remained at an estimated 1,065 acres and was 100% contained. The fire has caused no reported structural damage or injuries, according to Cal Fire.

Precautionary evacuation orders for some populated sections of the base -- including the 32 Area -- were lifted Tuesday afternoon and displaced personnel have been cleared to return to their workspaces.

Heavy smoke from the fire earlier in the week prompted air-quality health warnings in parts of northern San Diego County, including Alpine, Fallbrook, Pala, Ramona and Valley Center.

The county Air Pollution Control District had advised that conditions were unhealthy in locales with heavily smoky conditions and unsafe for sensitive groups in communities with minor smoke impacts.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by Cal Fire.

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