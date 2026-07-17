The Streamline: Del Mar's summer horse racing season kicks off with Opening Day

Here is what you need to know in the July 17, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack has arrived, kicking off the summer horse racing season. We’ll tell you what fans can expect if they’re heading to the Fairgrounds today.

President Trump delivered a primetime address focused on what he called vulnerabilities in the U.S. election system, as he continues pushing for passage of his election reform bill.

After doctors feared he would never wake up following a brutal attack, a City Heights man is now making a remarkable recovery and defying the odds.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, July 17 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, July 17

TOP STORY

It’s time to head to “where the surf meets the turf” as Opening Day returns to the Del Mar Racetrack to kick off the summer thoroughbred racing season.

Every year, the event draws energetic crowds, eye-catching hats, coordinated outfits and, of course, the beautiful horses that take center stage.

Gates for Opening Day are set to open at 11:30 a.m., with first post at 2 p.m.

The famed Hat Contest goes from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Plaza de Mexico. Winners in four categories will be announced after the sixth race.

This summer’s racing season runs from July 17-Sept. 7.

Complete information can be found at https://www.dmtc.com.

ABC 10News helps you get ready for Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

President Trump delivered a more than 20-minute address Thursday night claiming China interfered in the 2020 election, pointing to documents posted on the White House website that he said reveal “shocking” election vulnerabilities.

“For many years, Americans were blatantly lied to about the security of our election infrastructure, including electronic voting machines,” Trump said.

The documents outlined efforts to obtain voter records, though many of those records can already be legally accessed. Trump did not present concrete evidence of widespread election fraud or proof that China’s actions materially changed the U.S. election process.

Some Democrats responded by accusing the president of trying to cast doubt on future elections.

“He's laying the foundation to be able to tell America after Election Day that the election was corrupt and therefore should not be respected,” said Democratic Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes.

Trump is also urging lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require voters to provide a photo ID and proof of citizenship. Senate leaders say the bill currently does not have enough support to pass.

President Donald Trump claims new documents show widespread vulnerabilities in US election security

CONSUMER

It's the midpoint of the year, and financial experts say now is a good time to reassess your finances and make adjustments before 2026 ends.

WATCH — Scripps News Group's Jane Caffrey goes over the small changes you can make now to finish the year strong:

Midyear money checkup: Small changes now for stronger finances by year's end

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

It's been a remarkable recovery for a City Heights man who doctors feared would never wake up after a brutal beating nearly three months ago.

Now, 28-year-old Junior Estrada is speaking, eating, and taking steps in rehab — giving his family hope and inspiring support from the community.

City Heights man beaten nearly to death makes remarkable recovery

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