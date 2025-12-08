The Streamline: Dec. 8, 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning, San Diego!

Major changes at the Department of Education could leave nursing students scrambling to cover tuition costs. New loan caps are creating a significant gap between what graduate nursing programs actually cost and what students can now borrow — potentially forcing thousands to find alternative funding or take on higher-interest debt.

We’re also bringing you money-saving tips for holiday shipping, checking in on a Carlsbad neighborhood’s heartwarming Santa tradition and Max has your microclimate forecasts.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

The Streamline: Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

TOP STORY

Changes to the Department of Education are sending shock waves through the college loan system. Several degrees, including nursing, will no longer be considered professional.

The department says most students shouldn’t worry, claiming that 95% of nursing students already borrow below the new annual cap.

But data from the National Center for Education Statistics contradicts that, showing graduate-level nursing programs cost, on average, more than $30,000 a year. That’s nearly $10,000 more than the new limit, every single year, meaning students in those programs could suddenly find themselves borrowing loans with higher interest, or finding ways to cover the cost of tuition themselves.

WATCH: 10News reporter Olivia Gonzalez-Britt takes a closer look at this issue

New student loan cap for nurses

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

CONSUMER

Getting packages to loved ones in time for the holidays can be expensive, but there are several strategies to reduce shipping costs without sacrificing delivery reliability.

John Hyatt, communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, recommends flat rate boxes as a cost-effective shipping solution. These boxes deliver packages within three days and include insurance coverage at no additional cost.

Flat rate pricing ranges from just over $12 to about $31, depending on box size. The service allows customers to pack as much as they can safely fit and seal.

WATCH: Consumer reporter Marie Coronel gives you tips on how to save on shipping this holiday season

Holiday shipping costs: How to save money when sending packages

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Dozens of giant inflatable Santas have returned to a Carlsbad neighborhood, a tradition that’s grown stronger in the face of vandalism and thefts.

10News reporter Michael Chen first met one family on the street after vandals targeted the Dooley family's Christmas decorations in December 2020, including destroying three pricey inflatables, one of them a Santa-themed display.

WATCH: Chen reports on how the holiday spirit stays resilient in this neighborhood

Carlsbad neighborhood's giant Santa display grows stronger after vandalism

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: