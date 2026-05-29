The Streamline: CalFresh changes could leave many San Diegans without benefits

Here is what you need to know in the May 29, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



This morning, we’re tracking major changes taking effect June 1 that could deeply impact San Diegans who depend on CalFresh benefits.



Overnight, a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 near San Diego International Airport left two people dead and shut down several lanes of the freeway.



And as summer fun kicks off, a theme park trip can be unforgettable — but also expensive. We’ll share tips to help you save on your next visit to your favorite park.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, May 29 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, May 29

TOP STORY

Thousands of San Diego’s most vulnerable residents — including people experiencing homelessness, former foster youth, and military veterans — could lose CalFresh benefits as new federal work requirements take effect June 1.

Adults ages 18–64 without exemptions must now work or participate in approved activities at least 20 hours a week to remain eligible. The change could affect seniors under 65, foster youth aging out of care, parents with children 14 and older, veterans, and the unhoused.

Feeding San Diego estimates roughly 93,000 San Diego County residents may be impacted, potentially increasing demand for its services. Current recipients will keep benefits until their next recertification, when eligibility will be reassessed.

Feeding San Diego officials urge CalFresh recipients to keep their contact information updated at https://benefitscal.com. A second wave of SNAP changes is expected in October, shifting more administrative costs to states.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

At least two people were killed early Friday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 near San Diego International Airport.

The CHP reported the two-vehicle crash happened on southbound I-5 near Laurel Street just after 3 a.m. According to the CHP, one of the vehicles involved burst into flames.

CHP Officer Michael Meza confirmed to ABC 10News that a vehicle was traveling north on the southbound lanes when it collided with a vehicle heading south in the fast lane. One of the vehicles involved burst into flames after impact.

Meza said at least two people died in the incident.

As of 5 a.m., both vehicles were towed away but all lanes except the No. 1 lane were closed for the emergency response. The Kettner Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-5 was closed due to the incident.

All traffic was being diverted to the Washington Street off-ramp, according to the CHP.

CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

CONSUMER

Whether your theme park destinations are local favorites like SeaWorld or Legoland, or a global powerhouse such as Disneyland, families this summer must tackle significant financial planning long before they reach the first ride line.

WATCH — Scripps News Group's John Matarese goes over the ways you and your family can enjoy the thrills without massive bills:

Saving money on theme park visits this summer

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Nearly a month after a serious e-bike collision in Carmel Valley, 12-year-old Mark Maldonado has been moved out of the ICU and is showing encouraging signs of recovery.

WATCH – Reporter Michael Chen shows how the community has rallied behind the boy's family, raising funds and offering support as doctors begin planning his rehabilitation:

Carmel Valley e-bike crash victim, 12, moved out of ICU amid community support

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