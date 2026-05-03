Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in e-bike crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 12-year-old boy riding an e-bike suffered life-

threatening injuries this weekend after colliding with a car in Carmel Valley,

according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash happened in the 5500 block of Del Mar Heights Road at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, when the boy attempted to make a left turn from the westbound bike lane onto southbound Old Carmel Valley Road and was hit by the front passenger side of a Tesla, police said.

The unidentified boy suffered life-threatening injuries, including a fractured collarbone and multiple brain bleeds, which required surgery, police said in a statement.

A 64-year-old man who was driving a 2023 Tesla Model Y westbound in the number one lane of Del Mar Heights Road was not injured, and alcohol was not a factor in the collision, police said.

The SDPD's Traffic Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with

information related to the crash was encouraged to call SDPD or Crime

Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

