The Streamline: Another day of scorching temperatures across San Diego County

What's happening in the March 18, 2026, edition of your Streamline newsletter:

San Diegans are once again preparing for yet another day of scorching temperatures as the ongoing heat wave continues to burn records. Meteorologist Megan Parry’s microclimate forecasts show which parts of the county could expect some historic highs on Wednesday.

A little boy who nearly drowned is defying the odds, and Michael Chen is following through with the warning his mother is sharing for every parent looking to take their children to swimming pools.

Plus, Marie Coronel breaks down the service that is helping car shoppers find great prices without the stress of a dealership visit.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, March 18 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, March 18

TOP STORY

An intense heat wave is expected to linger throughout parts of San Diego County and Southern California for the next few days into the weekend, forecasters said Wednesday.

The unseasonable hot spell poses potential health hazards and set a series of records for March temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

An NWS extreme-heat warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Saturday for local desert communities, with temperatures of 104 to 112 degrees likely -- and possibly a couple degrees higher on Thursday and Friday, with nighttime only lows falling into the mid-70s.

Into the weekend, temperatures across the county will be 20 to 30 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to meteorologists.

LATEST LOCAL WEATHER ALERTS | HOURLY FORECAST

A less severe heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday for the area mountains, with highs in the 90s possible below 4,500 feet and into the 80s at higher elevations. A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for coastal areas, where highs could reach into the 90s, and the inland valleys, where temperatures in the triple digits are possible.

A slight cooling should move in over the weekend into early next week, with higher coastal humidity spreading inland. Even with the cooling, high temperatures for next Tuesday will range from around 5 to 10 degrees above average near the coast to 12 to 18 degrees above average for inland areas.

"Widespread moderate or greater Heat Risk will continue into the weekend except near the immediate coast and in the higher elevations in the mountains," the NWS said.

On Monday, the toasty weather set several local high-temperature records for March 16 -- 89 degrees in Ramona, up from 88, set in 2004; 90 in Alpine (88, 2014); and 93 in El Cajon (92, 2014).

Authorities advised the public to prevent heat-related health problems by drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening, taking refuge in air-conditioned spaces if possible and checking in on potentially at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.

Cal/OSHA, for its part, urged employers to take precautions to protect workers as temperatures rise.

"This is one of the first heat waves of the year, with temperatures rising above the seasonal average," officials with the state agency asserted in a prepared statement. "Employees may not yet be acclimatized to high heat and may need additional breaks and interventions when they adapt to the conditions. Cal/OSHA reminds employers to be vigilant, especially with newer employees, and ensure that employees have shade, water and rest breaks to prevent heat illness."

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A possible DUI-related crash in Carlsbad late Tuesday night led to the closure of a roadway along the coast.

The Carlsbad Police Department said a collision involving an unknown number of vehicles on Carlsbad Boulevard, at Tamarack Avenue, occurred just after 11:30 p.m.

According to police, one person was hurt in the wreck, and another person was detained at the scene. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Details on what led to the crash were unclear, but the incident forced officers to shut down Carlsbad Boulevard between Tamarack Avenue and Cannon Road.

As of 5 a.m., the roadway remained closed.

CONSUMER

For many Americans, car payments rank among the largest monthly expenses, forcing some drivers to turn to creative strategies to ease the financial burden.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how an AI-driven car-shopping platform is helping shoppers get better deals — all without requiring them to head to a dealership in person:

AI car-buying service helps shoppers save money, skip dealership pressure

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

As San Diego County deals with an intense heat wave, a local mother is urging swimming pool safety after her 3-year-old son suffered brain damage in a near-drowning during a June 2025 playdate.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through as the boy’s remarkable recovery has astonished his doctors:

3-year-old Ramona boy's recovery from near-drowning surprises doctors

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