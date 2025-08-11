Ramona toddler shows 'promising' signs after near-drowning incident

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - A 3-year-old boy is showing some ‘promising’ signs in his recovery after a near-drowning incident at a Ramona home in mid-June.

"Every day is a blessing, every single day," said Daron Mathena, mother of 3-year-old Grey.

Mathena says Grey and his two brothers were on a playdate at a friend's home when the incident occurred. What Mathena didn't realize was that there were eight children and just two adults present at the time.

"She turned her back for a minute and a half, turned around and saw him floating in the pool ... pulled him out, and started doing CPR," Mathena said.

The CPR saved Grey's life, but his brain, deprived of oxygen, suffered severe damage.

"It's been deeply traumatic for my whole family," Mathena said.

Doctors initially gave a grim prognosis but have since seen promising signs in Grey's recovery.

"It went from his neurologist saying it was looking not good, to not good but promising," Mathena said.

Grey was approved by doctors for various treatments, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy and neuro-acupuncture. He was released from the hospital in less than a month and has made significant progress.

"Couldn't even think bending his legs a few weeks ago,” Mathena said, referring to improvements in Grey's flexibility.

From eye tracking to a recent milestone of swallowing on command, Grey continues to defy expectations.

"They said he wouldn't be able to respond to commands. The moments he started swallowing on command in hospital, the nurse cried. It was amazing," Mathena said.

When asked about Grey's future, Mathena remains optimistic.

"I see a bright future, and him teaching me many lessons on how to overcome adversity," she said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with medical and other expenses.

