Search warrant details injuries to San Diego police officer in Chicano Park altercation

KGTV) - A search warrant affidavit obtained by Team 10 describes what body camera footage revealed during a confrontation between a man and a San Diego police officer at a rally in Chicano Park earlier this month.
On Feb. 3, at the so-called Patriot Picnic 2.0, two sides faced off over the significance of Chicano Park. Dozens of San Diego police officers were at the event to make sure violence did not break out.
However, an altercation occurred that sent an SDPD officer to the hospital.
According to a search warrant affidavit, two officers were captured on body camera footage telling Frederick Jefferson to stop walking in the street. They told him he was "going to receive a ticket or go to jail if he does not walk on the sidewalk."