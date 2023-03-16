San Diego Fire-Rescue Department captain facing assault charge over fight at high school sporting event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department captain has been charged with assault after a fight at a high school lacrosse game.

According to documents obtained by ABC 10News, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office charged Paul Alvernaz with assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and great bodily injury.

According to the charging document, in May 2022, Alvernaz “did unlawfully commit an assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.”

At the time, El Cajon Police told ABC 10News that Alvernaz was involved in a physical fight with another man during a sporting event at Granite Hills High School.

A police spokesperson said there was an allegation of strangulation, and the victim was medically treated.

ABC 10News called several phone numbers listed for Alvernaz but did not hear back. An attorney we’re told is representing the fire captain also did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson with San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed Alveranz is a fire captain with the department. In a statement, the spokesperson said, in part, “Fire-Rescue is not involved in the criminal prosecution of Captain Alvernaz, thus, we can’t provide any information about the criminal proceedings. There is an administrative investigation pending regarding this incident.”

The spokesperson also wrote, “Paul Alvernaz is on administrative assignment that does not involve interaction with the general public.”

The head of the San Diego City Firefighters Associations tells ABC 10News that Alvernaz has served the department for 37 years.

In a statement, he said, “[Alvernaz] is well respected for his experience on the fireground. We are aware of the District Attorney charge, but lack further detail as it relates to the off-duty allegation.”