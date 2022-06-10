SDFD employee arrested after fight at high school sports event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A high-ranking member of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to El Cajon Police, the man was involved in a physical fight with another man during a sporting event at Granite Hills High School.

Police say there was an allegation of strangulation, and the victim was medically treated.

ABC 10News is not naming the employee involved because he hasn’t been criminally charged. The District Attorney’s office says it’s reviewing the case.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says they are aware of the allegations. They say the man involved has since been given an administrative assignment and now has no contact with the general public.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Grossmont Union High School District wrote, “Unfortunately, there was an altercation between spectators at a lacrosse game last month. A law enforcement response was required. The behavior was obviously unacceptable. Our review of the matter is ongoing, and when the review is complete, we’ll take appropriate action.”

