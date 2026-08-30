Sweetwater Valley Little League team welcomed home after Little League World Series run

OTAY RANCH (KGTV) — San Diego's Sweetwater Valley Little League team is back home after a historic run at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The community gathered at Novo to welcome the young players home and celebrate a season that will go down in San Diego County history. It was the first time Sweetwater Valley made it to Williamsport since 2015, and the first time any San Diego team made the trip since 2016.

The team cruised through the West Regional Tournament before heading to Williamsport in mid-August. Their run in the 2026 Little League Baseball World Series came to an end after dropping their first two games of the tournament.

A sea of blue shirts filled the watch party — players, parents, and fans all coming together to show their support.

"It was good to see how much people are supporting us through the way," catcher Sebastian Pino said.

Players signed hats, baseballs, and posed for photos with fans who turned out to celebrate the team's journey.

"Feels really nice that we have more than just the teammates and the parents here. We have a lot more and that we have so much backup behind us," third baseman Tempe Tran said.

Team manager Steve Winnick said the run to Williamsport was the result of hard work and trust built among the players.

"The goal that we had came to fruition. It was a lot of hard work, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but it was pretty incredible," Winnick said.

Winnick said the team's talent and perseverance carried them through the season.

"They're super talented, and they're basically like my kids now," Winnick said.

For the players, the memories made along the way may be the biggest takeaway from the entire experience.

"Probably favorite memories were driving up to West Region with my team and then staying with my team at Williamsport. It was really fun," Tran said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

